Queer Eye’s Karamo And Antoni ‘Had Extreme Conflict’ During Filming: ‘We Didn’t Speak To Each Other’

Queer Eye's Antoni and Karamo haven't always got on. Picture: Getty

Queer Eye’s Fab Five are the guys everyone wants to be best friends with, but it turns out some of the hosts haven’t always got on.

Queer Eye is the series you watch to feel uplifted with pure happiness as Karamo Brown, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski, transform the lives of each contestant, with every aspect of the participant’s lifestyle given a polished overhaul by the most stylish and confident people on TV.

However, despite the constant positivity and firm friendship between each of the Fab Five, it turns out things weren’t always so jolly amongst some of the cast.

Karamo Brown revealed the Fab Five haven't always been best pals. Picture: Getty

Karamo, who is Queer Eye’s culture expert, has revealed he and food and wine connoisseur Antoni were at logger heads throughout the filming of season one and didn’t speak to each other despite shooting together.

He told E! News: “People didn’t know that we had an extreme amount of conflict. We did not talk to each other at all during season one, even though we were shooting together.”

The guys managed to keep things professional while they were on screen but away from the camera things were far from friendly, with Karamo adding: “It was always about that person and about creating something successful, so that was genuine.

“Before we would go on camera, we would say to each other, ‘This is not about us. It’s about this person.’ But off camera, the minute that camera stopped rolling, ‘Girl don’t come near me.’ And vice versa, he didn’t want me to come near him.”

Thankfully, the duo were able to sit down and talk through their issues and they’re now much closer.

Karamo explained: “Our personalities got along, but then a third party got involved and once that third party got involved, he and I couldn’t even talk to each other. We were too busy hearing rumors of what this third party was spreading about both of us.”

Queer Eye season four will hit Netflix later this summer, with a few special episodes filmed in Japan.

