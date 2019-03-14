Who Is Jonathan Van Ness, Does The Queer Eye Hairdresser Have A Boyfriend And What's His Podcast About?

Hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness is returning to our screens in all-new episodes of Queer Eye
Hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness is returning to our screens in all-new episodes of Queer Eye. Picture: Getty

Queer Eye season 3 is about to drop on Netflix - bringing with it a fresh batch of guest makeovers and, of course, the Fab Five!

But who is hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness?

Here's the lowdown...

Who is Jonathan Van Ness?

Queer Eye hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness was born on 28 March, 1987, making him 31 years old.

He's also long been a trend setter - becoming the first male cheerleader at Quincy Senior High in Illinois, where he grew up.

Jonathan majored in political science at the University of Arizona, but dropped out.

After uni, Jonathan trained at the Aveda Institute to pursue a career in hairstyling.

He then moved to LA in 2009 and lives there to this day.

Does Jonathan have a boyfriend?

The Queer Eye star was dating boyfriend Wilco Froneman for several months, but the couple decided to call it quits in October 2018.

Van Ness took to Instagram at the time to confirm the split.

The caption cited Ariana Grande's lyrics to "Thank U, Next".

After some fans taking things out on Wilco, Jonathan then followed up with an Insta story, saying: “I should’ve sat with myself a bit longer before I posted my most recent post.

“Wilco is a good person & sometimes things don’t work out. Please don’t attack him on his page. Just let us move on, heal and enjoy your gorgeous New Year’s celebration. Your girl Jonathan is just fine. Biggest hug.”

What's his podcast about?

Since 2015, Jonathan has hosted a weekly podcast called Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness.

The show, as suggested by the name, focuses on various topics Jonathan is curious about.

He then asks experts for their opinion.

When is Queer Eye back on Netflix?

Netflix revived the much-loved series Queer Eye back in 2018.

Since, the new series has taken off and accumulated fans worldwide.

The third season is about to drop on Netflix on Friday 15 March, 2019.

You can catch up on all previous seasons now.

