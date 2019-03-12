Who Is Karamo Brown, Who's The Queer Eye Culture Expert's Fiancé Ian Jordan And How Many Kids Does He Have?

Queer Eye's culture expert Karamo Brown is returning to our screens. Picture: Getty

With season three of the hit TV show Queer Eye about to drop on Netflix, we take a look at the life of culture expert, Karamo Brown.

Queer Eye fans are waiting with baited breath for the new episodes of the hit TV show.

And there's no denying that a big part of the buzz is the fact we'll be reunited with the Fab Five!

So, without further ado, here's everything you need to know about culture expert, Karamo Brown.

Who is Queer Eye's Karamo Brown?

Karamo was born on 2 November, 1980 - making him 38 years old.

Brown was born in Houston, Texas to Jamaican parents, but was raised in Coral Springs, Florida.

The Queer Eye star came out as gay aged 15.

Before he became the culture expert on the hit Netflix show, Karamo featured in the MTV series, The Real World: Philadelphia in 2004.

As well as his successful TV career, Brown also co-founded 6in10.org, a charity which aims to combat HIV stigma and provide ment

Who's Karamo's fiancé and how many children does he have?

Karamo got engaged to partner and director Ian Jordan in May 2018.

The pair have been together for over eight years.

In 2007, the Queer Eye star was informed that he was the father of a 10-year-old boy named Jason.

That same year, Karamo won custody of the child and also adopted Jason's brother Chris.

When is Queer Eye returning to Netflix?

The latest season of Queer Eye is about to drop on Netflix on 15 March, 2019.

Unlike previous seasons, the new episodes will not only feature transformations of male guests, but also female guests.

All the new episodes are going to be dropped in one go.