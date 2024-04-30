Scooby-Doo live-action series is in the works at Netflix
30 April 2024, 14:30
Zoinks! A brand new live-action Scooby-Doo series might be on the horizon as reports have emerged that Netflix are currently working on a brand new series.
But for those hoping to see the return of the iconic live-action cast from 2002's Scooby-Doo and 2004's Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed... it's looking unlikely.
According to Variety, the new live-action series will be a one-hour drama, and will be produced by Warner Bros. Television. Exact details about the plot have not been made public, but reports suggest that it will be based on the Hanna-Barbera cartoon.
Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman will executive produce. Berlanti Productions recently produced shows such as Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Dead Boy Detectives and You.
Netflix live-action Scooby-Doo cast: Who will play the iconic Mystery Inc. gang?
No casting details have been confirmed or even teased at this stage. The project appears to be in early development and no details surrounding the descriptions of Shaggy, Fred, Daphne and Velma have been revealed yet.
That said, it's very unlikely that fans will get to see Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Linda Cardellini reunite for this specific project.
While Matthew Lillard has always expressed his desire to return to the live-action role of Shaggy, even pitched an R-rated third live-action movie, Freddie Prinze Jr. on the other hand has expressed how much he would not like to do that.
Freddie previously admitted that he regretted playing Fred in the 2002 and 2004 movies. He's also said he’d probably never work with real-life wife Sarah Michelle Gellar again.
With the news now circulating around social media, fans are already hoping that even if Matthew Lillard doesn't play Shaggy in the new series, he'll still play an important part in the show.
He previously expressed disappointment after not being cast as Shaggy in 2020's animated Scoob! film, despite being the voice of Shaggy since Casey Kasem retired from the role in 2009.
