Who Is Tan France, Who Is The Queer Eye Fashion Expert's Husband Rob And Where Did He Grow Up?

12 March 2019, 10:51 | Updated: 12 March 2019, 11:34

Tan France is returning to our screen for the latest season of Queer Eye
Tan France is returning to our screen for the latest season of Queer Eye. Picture: Getty

With the latest series of the hit Netflix show about to drop, we take a look at Queer Eye's fashion expert and his life with husband Rob.

After nearly ten years since the original series, Queer Eye returned to our screens in February 2018 with a bang - bringing with it a new set of experts geared up to help a fresh set of people.

But who is Tan France and what does the Queer Eye fashion expert do outside of the Netflix show? Here's everything you need to know...

Queer Eye Fab Five's Instagram Handles Revealed: Profiles Of Tan, Jonathan, Antoni, Karamo, and Bobby

Who is Tan France and where is he from?

Known as the fashion expert on Netflix's hit show Queer Eye, Tan France, 35, was born on 20 April 1983.

He's originally from Doncaster, England, and was raised by Punjabi Pakistani parents.

Tan then studied fashion at Doncaster College, before moving to Manchester.

Later on, he would move to London to pursue a career in fashion.

He began working for retailers such as Zara and Selfridges, and even became a managing director at Shade Clothing, before launching his own company.

In 2011, France founded Kingdom & State before moving to the US in 2015.

Tan has reportedly been married to husband Rob for over ten years
Tan has reportedly been married to husband Rob for over ten years. Picture: Instagram

When did he marry husband Rob?

France currently lives in Salt Lake City with husband Rob.

The pair reportedly got married ten years ago and met on a dating site.

Rob France was raised in Wyoming as a Mormon.

What date does Queer Eye return to Netflix?

The third series of Queer Eye drops on Netflix on 15 March, 2019.

All episodes will be released in one go - so you can binge away!

Bobby Berk has confirmed that this series will not only be focused on helping men, but women, too.

