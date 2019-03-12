Who Is Bobby Berk And Who Is The Queer Eye Interior Design Expert's Husband Dewey Do?

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk is returning to our screen for season 3. Picture: Getty

As the new series of Netflix's hit series Queer Eye returns for a third season, we take a look at the show's interior design expert, Bobby Berk.

Netflix first dropped the Queer Eye reboot back in February 2018.

Since the show's return, it's become a massive hit - mostly thanks to the Fab Five!

But who is interior design expert Bobby Berk? Here's everything you need to know ahead of season 3...

Who is Queer Eye's Bobby Berk?

Bobby Berk, 37, was born on 25 August 1981 in Houston, Texas.

He is best known as the interior design expert on Netflix show, Queer Eye.

He grew up in Miller, Missouri, in Amish farm country.

Berk has previously spoken about the difficulties he faced growing up in the Bible Belt as a gay man.

At the age of 15, Berk left home and for a time was sleeping on the street.

It was until 2013 when Bobby relocated to New York City. There, he started working at Bed, Bath and Beyond, before moving to high-end furniture company, Portico.

He then launched his own online furniture store called Bobby Berk Home in 2006.

The company now has stores in Miami, Atlanta and New York.

Bobby Berk has been married to husband Dewey for over 5 years. Picture: Instagram

Who is Bobby Berk's husband Dewey Do?

In the pilot episode of Queer Eye, viewers learnt that Bobby was married to husband Dewey.

Berk responded to guest Tom Jackson's question about marriage with: "I’ve been married for five years."

While Bobby's husband Dewey keeps a relatively low profile, Bobby did take to Facebook to share a sweet message about Pride. It read:

"Six years ago, my husband and I said "I do" and were actually married by a very close friend of ours who was ordained. We got married as soon as it was legal to get married and it was important to us to show the world our pride through our expression of love."

When is Queer Eye back on Netflix?

Queer Eye season 3 drops on Netflix on 15 March, 2019.

While we don't know exactly whats going to kick off in this series, Bobby did reveal that rather than just focusing on helping men, the Fab Five will also be helping out women.

As all of the new episodes will be added to the streaming site in one go, you can binge away!