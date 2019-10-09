Queer Eye Japan: Who Are The New Cast Members And When Is The Release Date Of The Mini Series?

Queer Eye’s special season in Japan will drop on Netflix in November.

Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Tan France returned to Netflix in July for season four of Queer Eye, and after just a few months the Fab Five will be back again.

The lifestyle and culture experts filmed a mini series in Japan months ago, and the special edition of the season will air on 1 November just four months after the latest series of Queer Eye.

Queer Eye Fab Five's Instagram Handles Revealed For Tan, Jonathan, Antoni, Karamo and Bobby

What is Queer Eye: We're In Japan?

The Fab Five filmed a special Queer Eye series in Japan at the start of the year. Picture: Getty

Much like the newest series of the Netflix hit, Queer Eye Japan will transform the lives of both men and women, with four different people receiving the makeovers.

This means there will be four episodes, unlike the other series in which there are typically eight.

As well as passing on life-changing advice to the locals receiving a makeover, you’ll also see the Fab Five exploring the culture and cuisine of Japan, with the help of a tour guide you can find all about below.

In the trailer you’ll see the boys dancing in the streets, trying the local cuisine, taking part in Japanese traditions, and making special bonds with each of the people they help.

There’s also an emotional moment where Tan tells a young man: “If you want to keep your wife, you have to give her a reason to stay”, meaning, like all Queer Eye series, you’ll have to have tissues at the ready.

Who are the new cast members in Queer Eye: We're In Japan?

Model and designer Kiko Mizuhara assists the boys during their time in Tokyo. Picture: Getty

Naomi Watanabe offers the Fab Five advice on culture during their time in Japan. Picture: Getty

For their visit to Tokyo, the experts will be joined by Kiko Mizuhara, an American-Japanese designer who will guide Jonathan and the gang around the city as well as offering advice on the city’s culture.

Comedian Naomi Watanabe will also be on hand for the boys, advising on the Japanese culture, cuisine, fashion and design as they help out each of the nominated guests receiving a life overhaul.

Is Queer Eye: We're In Japan series five?

No, Queer Eye Japan is a special one-off mini series and Queer Eye season five will hit Netflix in 2020.

