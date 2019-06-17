Taylor Swift Hires All-Star Cast For 'You Need To Calm Down' Music Video

Taylor Swift announced that she has cast the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and the cast of Queer Eye for her upcoming 'You Need To Calm Down' music video.

Taylor Swift recently announced that she has "asked a few friends" to appear in the music video for 'You Need To Calm Down'.

The likes of Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Todrick Hall are all making appearances.

Taylor Swift has cast Adam Lambert and the cast of Queer Eye in new video. Picture: Getty

The 'Shake It Off' star shared a snippet of the video, alongside all of the stars' names, seeing her spinning on a pool float.

Ellen DeGeneres shared the clip, saying 'My friend [Taylor Swift] asked me to be in her new music video, "You Need To Calm Down." It premieres tomorrow! Now I need to calm down.'

Others set to appear in the video include Ciara, Hayley Kiyoko, Adam Rippon and Chester Lockhart.

Taylor has been teasing the video for 'You Need To Calm Down' by posting images of sprinkles and tea parties.

Adam Lambert, who's appearing in the video, said that he was randomly asked to star in it after bumping into Taylor at Ellen, but he refuses to share any more details.