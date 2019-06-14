Taylor Swift ‘You Need To Calm Down’ Lyrics – What They Mean

Taylor Swift has dropped 'You Need To Calm Down'. Picture: Getty / Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor Swift has just dropped ‘You Need To Calm Down’ and the lyrics couldn’t be more relevant to 2019.

Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Lover’ drops in a couple of months and she’s just released the second single – titled ‘You Need To Calm Down’ – from her next creation, after topping the charts with ‘Me!’ featuring Brendon Urie in April.

Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Have Declared ‘Peace At Last’ After Years Of Feuding

‘You Need To Calm Down’ is already soaring to the top of the charts hours after its release and it’s likely got something to do with the fact the track is so relatable to the year we’re in, as well as it being a catchy tune we’re going to have in our heads all day.

Taylor Swift is releasing her new album on 23rd August. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

But what are the lyrics to ‘You Need To Calm Down’, and what do they mean? Here's the lowdown...

‘You Need To Calm Down’ lyrics meaning

The new single is an epic clap back at internet trolls who have targeted her and many others online. Tay Tay begins the song with:

You are somebody that I don't know

But you're takin' shots at me like it's Patrón

And I'm just like damn it's 7 A.M.

Say it in the street, that's a knock-out

But you say it in a Tweet, that's a cop-out

And I'm just like, "Hey, are you okay?"

And I ain't tryna mess with your self-expression

But I've learned a lesson that stressin' and obsessin' 'bout somebody else is no fun

And snakes and stones never broke my bones

Unfortunately, Taylor knows all too well about receiving abuse from trolls on social media – something which reached its peak during her very public fallout with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West where she was bombarded with snake emojis.

But Taylor turned the backlash around, incorporating the snake into her ‘Reputation’ tour so that it became something she could laugh at.

Taylor Swift released 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie in April. Picture: Getty

In the chorus she sings the lyrics: “And I'm just like oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (Oh) / You need to just stop, like can you just not step on my gown?” before belting out the verse: “You are somebody that we don't know / But you're comin' at my friends like a missile / Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD? (You could be GLAAD).”

GLAAD is a LGBTQ organisation that stands for Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. The organisation promotes equality.

And that wasn’t the only reference Taylor made to show her support of the LGBTQ community. In the next verse she sings…

Sunshine on the street at the parade

But you would rather be in the dark age

Just makin' that sign must've taken all night

You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace

And control your urges to scream about the people you hate 'Cause shade never made anybody less gay

After belting out the chorus once more, Tay Tay sings:

And we see you over there on the internet

Comparing all the girls who are killing it

But we figured you out

We all know now we all got crowns

You need to calm down

Taylor’s epic verse here appears to reference the comparisons made between her fellow female artists, insisting there’s room for everyone at the top.

In her first single ‘Me!’, Taylor revealed there were a lot of Easter Eggs in the music video which were hints about the details to expect in her new songs.

Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 💗 Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing) Can’t wait for you to hear this. https://t.co/SGjcCUYZdM pic.twitter.com/IPy54raQUF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 13, 2019

At the start of the video she tells Brendon Urie “you need to calm down” in French, which we now know was a clue as to her next single title.

> Download Our App To Stay Up To Date With All The Latest Taylor Swift News