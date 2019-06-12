Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Have Declared ‘Peace At Last’ After Years Of Feuding

12 June 2019, 11:13

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have officially squashed their beef.
Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have officially squashed their beef. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are practically best friends now.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift just declared their friendship is back on with a plate of cookies. Katy made it Instagram official by sharing the freshly baked cookies captioned: “feels good 🧡 @taylorswift," tagging her location as "Let's Be Friends."

Katy Perry Quits 'World Tours' & Will Be Dropping Music 'When She Wants'

feels good 🧡 @taylorswift

The 'Bad Blood' hitmaker quickly commented with 13 pink hearts under the post and of course fans have flooded the comments with collaboration requests. One fan wrote: "omg omg is it gonna be a collab!?!?"

Another begged: "pls tell me a collab is coming."

This would be the second attempt the 'I Kissed A Girl' singer has made to end their feud. A year ago the singer sent Taylor a literal olive branch with a note titled 'Hey old friend'. Swift later shared the gesture on Instagram Stories writing: "Thank you, Katy," with a double heart emoji.

Katy Perry sends Taylor Swift an olive branch.
Katy Perry sends Taylor Swift an olive branch. Picture: Instagram

However, a tabloid reported that Katy was upset to see Taylor had shared the apology letter on social media.

The two pop stars have feuded for years after Taylor claimed Katy stole three of her backing dancers from her Red tour.

It is also rumoured that the huge single ‘Bad Blood’ was about the ongoing disagreement after the '1989' singer told Rolling Stone the hit was about a female artist who tried to "sabotage an entire arena tour".

Now it’s over, we propose a collaboration to seal the deal.

