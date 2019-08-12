Taylor Swift Dances To Her Own Song Inspiring Hilarious 'Drunk Taylor' Memes

Taylor Swift threw a huge party for her friends and was caught drunk dancing to her own song 'You Need To Calm Down' - causing #DrunkTaylor to trend on Twitter.

Taylor Swift certainly knows how to throw an amazing party and over the weekend she put on another iconic bash.

The singer hosted a party to celebrate with the people who were part of her 'ME!' and 'You Need To Calm Down' music videos and it's safe to say that Taylor let her hair down.

Taylor was filmed by her friend and RuPaul's Drag Race star A'keria Davenport dancing to 'You Need To Calm Down'... and she may have had just a few drinks beforehand.

The internet was living for 'Drunk Taylor' causing it to trend on Twitter and inspired a load of hilarious memes.

Taylor and friends spent the night celebrating the ten 2019 MTV Video Music Award nominations she's received. Guests at the party included Laverne Cox, Hayley Kiyoko and the Haim sisters.

FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Social Ready Content. Picture: Getty

There was no sign of a hangover for Taylor the next day as she stepped out on the blue carpet for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, where she picked up the inaugural Icon Award.

She also teased a new song 'Lover' - the title track for her upcoming studio album - which it out on August 16th.

