BTS Want To Collaborate With Billie Eilish & Say Everyone Should Listen To Her Album

BTS want to collaborate with Billie Eilish. Picture: Getty Images

BTS have their sights set on some huge names to collaborate with in the future after their success with Halsey on 'Boy With Luv' including Billie Eilish.

BTS have revealed that they want to collaborate with Billie Eilish after being seriously impressed with her album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' and considering they're two of the biggest acts on the planet right now, we're thinking it's a seriously amazing idea.

Speaking on Apple Beats 1 radio, they also name dropped Drake and Troye Sivan amongst the other artists they want to make music with, and considering they're literally the biggest boy band in the world right now, they pretty much have the pick of the bunch!

The K-pop group have just burst back onto the scene (which they never really left) with their album, Map Of The Soul: Persona, which, alongside Billie's, has us wondering if 2019 is the year of long album titles.

The album has been met with rave reviews, with the band breaking a YouTube record with the most viewed music video debut in history alongside Halsey with 'Boy With Luv', with 76 million views in its first 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Billie has literally been living her best life, finally meeting her idol, Justin Bieber, at Coachella, where she was also performing.

The 17-year-old was so overwhelmed she took to Instagram to let her 18 million followers know that she's still trying to process everything.

Billie Eilish can't get over meeting Justin Bieber. Picture: Instagram/@wherearetheavacados

