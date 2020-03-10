WATCH: Billie Eilish Criticises Body Shamers During Interlude At Her Concert

Billie Eilish shared a powerful message during her Miami concert
Billie Eilish shared a powerful message during her Miami concert. Picture: Getty

During an interlude at her concert in Miami, Billie Eilish shared a message about her body to her millions of fans.

Billie Eilish has previously expressed why she wears baggy clothes so often - to prevent people having an opinion on her body.

Yet, as she kicked off her Where Do We Go? tour in Miami on Monday, 9 March, the 'bad guy' singer showed off her body in a set of visuals during the interlude.

After performing several of her hits, including the latest James Bond theme, 'No Time To Die', Billie addressed her audience about the opinions people have of her.

In the clip, Billie can be seen wearing a tight-fitting vest, before she takes it off to reveal herself in just a bra.

As the visual play, Billie's voice could be heard saying "You have opinions about my opinions; about my music; about my clothes; about my body.

"Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it; some people use it to shame others; some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching.

"Always, and nothing I do goes unseen, so while I feel your stares; your disapproval, or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.

"Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips?

"The body I was born with - is it not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I'm a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?

Billie Eilish kicked off her Where Do We Go? tour in Miami
Billie Eilish kicked off her Where Do We Go? tour in Miami. Picture: Getty

"We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are. We decide what they're worth. If I wear more; if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means?

"Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?" she finished.

Fans were quick to praise the 18-year-old's honest words, after she'd already previously explained her want to not be judged for her body.

Having recently been involved in Calvin Klein's I Speak My Truth In #MyCalvins campaign, Billie said "That’s why I wear baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what's underneath."

