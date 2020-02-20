Exclusive

WATCH: Billie Eilish Picks Michael B Jordan As The Next James Bond Actor

20 February 2020, 08:19

The 'No Time To Die' singer chose Michael B Jordan as her ideal actor to take over the role of James Bond, after Daniel Craig steps down.

Billie Eilish has received praise from her fans and critics alike for her titular theme tune, 'No Time To Die', for the upcoming twenty-fifth instalment in the James Bond film series.

After performing it live for the very first time at the 2020 BRIT Awards, the 'bad guy' sensation caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to chat about her experience on 007.

> Sam Smith Calls Billie Eilish's 'No Time To Die' "So Beautiful"

Billie Eilish caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Billie Eilish caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

Billie opted for Michael B Jordan as her favourite actor to play James Bond on screen next, after Daniel Craig - who stars at the spy in No Time To Die - agreed to leave the role.

"Michael B Jordan would kill that sh*t," said the 18-year-old, who claimed that she'd love to see Michael take on the British accent.

Michael B Jordan has become a huge star following his stint in big blockbuster films, including Black Panther, Just Mercy and Creed, which many thought Michael was deserving of an Academy Award nomination for.

> Michael B Jordan Reacts To A Cringe DM Vick Hope Sent Him On Valentine's Day

Billie also spoke about her time writing and recording 'No Time To Die', saying that she flew to the United Kingdom, in secret, to watch the finish film of the same name, even stating that Daniel Craig played a major part in vetting the song.

While she hasn't met the Knives Out actor, she plans to at the film's premiere.

Finneas O'Connell, Billie's brother, said it was very useful to go back and listen to previous Bond themes to make sure that they were getting the song right tonally, and that they weren't repeating something that had already been recorded.

Billie Eilish spoke about her time recording 'No Time To Die'
Billie Eilish spoke about her time recording 'No Time To Die'. Picture: Capital

"We did not take the opportunity lightly and worked as hard as we could to prove ourselves," said Finneas.

Sam Smith - who had previously won an Oscar for their original song, 'Writing's On The Wall', which featured in Spectre - joined Capital Breakfast to listen to Billie Eilish's Bond theme and said it was "so beautiful".

They went on to praise the ballad 'No Time To Die', saying how pleased they were that Billie had "kept it classic".

> Grab Our App For All Of The Billie Eilish News And Gossip

