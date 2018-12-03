WATCH: Michael B Jordan Reacts To A Cringe DM Vick Hope Sent Him On Valentine's Day

Vick Hope once DM'd actor, Michael B Jordan, asking him out on a date for Valentine's Day. Today, we read it aloud to him.

Stars of Creed II, Michael B Jordan and Tessa Thompson joined Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay ahead of the release of their new film.

Although, after Vick slid into Michael's DMs asking him out on a date for Valentine's Day, we just had to read it aloud to him.

Last year, Vick had a spare ticket to see Khalid, and - seeing Michael B Jordan in London for the premiere of Black Panther - took it upon herself to ask the actor out on a date on Valentine's Day.

In the DM, she wrote "Mildly embarrassed to do this but I thought why not! Got a spare ticket to Khalid gig on Wednesday (Valentine's Day) if you fancy it?"

Michael B Jordan reacted to Vick Hope's DMs. Picture: Capital

Ten months later, Michael B Jordan still hadn't read it, but he did give Vick a high-five for consolation. Everyone's a winner, right? Right?

