WATCH: Sam Smith Calls Billie Eilish's 'No Time To Die' "So Beautiful"

Sam Smith responded to Billie Eilish's 'No Time To Die', after they won an Academy Award for singing the previous James Bond theme.

Billie Eilish wowed the world of music and cinema, after she released the eerie, melodic ballad 'No Time To Die', which is set to be the theme tune of the James Bond movie of the same name.

Sam Smith - who previously won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, for 'Writing's On The Wall', the theme to 2015's Spectre - joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on the day 'No Time To Die' was released.

Billie Eilish has released her new single, 'No Time To Die'. Picture: Capital

After hearing Billie's most recent release, the 'How Do You Sleep?' singer said "It's so beautiful."

Speaking about the pressure the 18-year-old may face for releasing one of the most iconic soundtracks in cinema, Sam said "It depends on how much pressure you put on yourself.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself. I didn't realise how people really have, in their head, what a Bond song is, so you're never going to please everyone," they continued.

They went on to praise the ballad 'No Time To Die', saying how beautiful it was, and how pleased they were that Billie had "kept it classic".

Billie Eilish is set to perform 'No Time To Die' for the first time at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, 18 February at London's The O2, where she will team up with legendary composer Hans Zimmer, her brother, Finneas, and guitarist Johnny Marr.

Speaking of being a part of the 007 history, the 'bad guy' singer said "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way.

"To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock."

Sam Smith won their first Oscar for 'Writing's On The Wall' at the 88th Academy Awards, in 2016, where they said "I read an article a few months ago by Sir Ian McKellan and he said that no openly gay man had ever won an Oscar.

“If this is the case – even if it isn't the case – I want to dedicate this to the LGBT community all around the world."

