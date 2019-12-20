Sam Smith 'Gutted' About JK Rowling's 'Trans Tweet' & Throws Harry Potter Shade Her Way

20 December 2019, 12:39

Sam Smith saddened by JK Rowling's trans comments
Sam Smith saddened by JK Rowling's trans comments. Picture: PA/ Instagram @samsmith

Sam Smith has defended trans rights after JK Rowling's controversial comments and said they're 'gutted' by the author's stance.

Sam Smith has expressed how saddened they are and weighed in on the controversial comments made by JK Rowling surrounding trans people, throwing some Harry Potter shade the author's way in wake of her tweet.

JK Rowling tweeted in support of a woman who was reportedly fired for their stance that there are only two sexes, writing:

"Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?"

She has sparked a fierce debate between those in agreement with her and those defending trans and non-binary people that gender is fluid.

Sam wrote on Instagram: "Who else is so desperately sad reading J.K Rowling's tweet? Gutted gutted gutted" and also retweeted a popular tweet saying 'a million points deducted' in reference to Hogwarts house points.

JK Rowling received Harry Potter themed shade
JK Rowling received Harry Potter themed shade. Picture: Twitter @jdna
Sam Smith is 'gutted' about JK Rowling's comments
Sam Smith is 'gutted' about JK Rowling's comments. Picture: Instagram @samsmith

The Oscar winner also tweeted a message from a human rights group, saying: "Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling" and its pretty safe to say shade hath been thrown.

Sam, revealed they identify as non-binary in March of this year, asking people to change pronouns when referring to them, and been a vocal supporter of the trans community, so it's of little surprise they've stepped into comment on the infamous author's tweet.

