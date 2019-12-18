Sam Smith Posts Incredible Message About Body Positivity Admitting 'Everyday's A Struggle'

Sam Smith posts intimate photo and promotes body acceptance. Picture: Instagram @samsmith

Sam Smith's posted an incredibly important message about self-love and body positivity, opening up about their journey to acceptance after struggling with body issues.

Sam Smith has posted an intimate snap to Instagram to spread a message about accepting your body, especially around the Christmas period, admitting it's 'an everyday struggle' and insisting everyone deserves love and acceptance.

Along with the photo, 27-year-old Sam wrote: "Christmas time is upon us. This time of the year always triggers tricky body issues with me. I love me some mince pies and all the trimmings, and I always find I gain a bit of weight during this time."

"I’m writing this out to you all, but also writing this for myself. Let’s make sure we remind our bodies during this time that no matter what weight we are, we are deserving of love and acceptance."

"Let’s love our fluctuating bodies. Look in that mirror and shower that reflection with Christmas kindness. Be super soft. It’s an everyday struggle for me. You aren’t alone xx"

Sam's been vocal about their struggle with their weight and body image as well as their complex journey to self-acceptance, something they admit is an ongoing battle.

Having previously lost over 50 pounds with a celebrity nutritionist, they deleted an Instagram post praising the person who 'changed [their] life', and has since decided to 'fight the f*** back' and 'reclaim their body and stop trying to change [it].'

Sam wrote in February: "In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally taken the picture down."

"Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally."

"Some may take this as narcissistic and showing off but if you knew how much courage it took to do this and the body trauma I have experienced as a kid you wouldn’t think those things."

