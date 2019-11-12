Sam Smith Hit Back At Twitter Troll's Homophobic Slur In The Most Iconic Way

Sam Smith clapped back at homophobic troll and it was amazing. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Smith just owned a homophobic troll on Twitter and it's safe to say the internet is absolutely living for it.

Sam Smith has clapped back at a homophobic troll on Twitter, absolutely owning them in two words, and people are praising the 'How Do You Sleep' singer, both for defending themselves online, and for being an unbothered sass queen in the process.

In a now deleted tweet, a user referred to the 27-year-old as a 'batty boy', a homophobic slur that also purposefully misgendered the Oscar winner who recently came out as non-binary and changed their pronouns to 'they/them'.

Jingle Bell Baller Sam hit back at the troll, simply writing, 'it's batty them', leaving fans to comment in support of the 'Dancing With A Stranger' star, with people writing "PREACH IT SAM" and another saying, "thank u for making me feel valid as a non binary person!!"

The clap back has already been liked over 2,000 times, but the online trolling of Sam is something that has continued to make headlines.

Sam's clap back comes just after they were cruelly trolled for modelling a menswear range, with people (including Piers Morgan, who has invested more energy into the star's life than most others) trying to argue it was a hypocritical move for the singer after announcing they're non-binary, but as this one user perfectly explained:

"They can still be non-binary and wear men’s clothes. Clothing isn’t gender."

IN MADRID WEARING THE STUNNING Mans Concept Menswear 🖤 #los40musicawards pic.twitter.com/9QYsvH7U3p — Sam Smith (@samsmith) November 9, 2019

They can still be non-binary and wear men’s clothes. Clothing isn’t gender 🙄 — Rachel Tyler (@iitsTylerTyler) November 10, 2019

