BRIT Awards 2023: The Full List Of Nominees
12 January 2023, 17:01
Here’s the full list of the 2023 BRITs nominations.
The 2023 BRIT Awards is set to return for another year of celebrating some of the most notable achievements in music.
TV host and comedian Mo Gilligan will also be back to host the award show for the second year in a row on Saturday 11th February at the O2 Arena.
And now, the moment everyone has been waiting for - the list of nominees has finally been announced.
Although we’ll have to wait patiently to see who the winners are, R&B girl group FLO have already scooped the 2023 Rising Star Award following the success of their viral hit ‘Cardboard Box’.
Here’s a look at all of the 2023 BRITs nominations:
BRITs 2023 nominees:
Song of the Year with Mastercard
- Aitch & Ashanti - ‘Baby’
- Cat Burns - ‘Go’
- Dave - ‘Starlight’
- Ed Sheeran & Elton John - ‘Merry Christmas’
- Eliza Rose - ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
- George Ezra - ‘Green Green Grass’
- Harry Styles - ‘As It Was’
- Lewis Capaldi - ‘Forget Me’
- LF System - ‘Afraid To Feel
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - ‘Unholy’
New Artist
- Korey Radical
- Mimi Webb
- Rina Sawayama
- Sam Ryder
- Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
- Central Cee
- Fred Again
- George Ezra
- Harry Styles
- Stormzy
Group of the Year
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Nova Twins
- Wet Leg
International Group of the Year
- Blackpink
- Drake & 21 Savage
- First Aid Kit
- Fontaines D.C.
- Gabriels
Pop/R&B Act
- Cat Burns
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Sam Smith
Rock/Alternative Act
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Nova Twins
- Tom Grennan
- Wet Leg
Dance Act
- Becky Hill
- Bonobo
- Calvin Harris
- Eliza Rose
- Fred Again
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
- Aitch
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Loyle Carter
- Stormzy
International Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
International Song of the Year
- Beyoncé - ‘Break My Soul’
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - ‘I’m Good (Blue)’
- Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - ‘Peru’
- Encanto Movie - ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
- GAYLE - ‘abcdefu’
- Jack Harlow - ‘First Class’
- Lizzo - ‘About Damn Time’
- Lost Frequencies & Callum Scott - ‘Where Are You Now’
- One Republic - ‘I Ain’t Worried’
- Taylor Swift - ‘Anti-Hero’
Album of the Year
- The 1975 - ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’
- Wet Leg - ‘Wet Leg’
- Harry Styles - ‘Harry’s House’
- Stormzy - ‘This Is What I Mean’
- Fred Again - ‘Actual Life 3’
