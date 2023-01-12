BRIT Awards 2023: The Full List Of Nominees

The full list of BRITs 2023 nominees. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hayley Habbouchi

Here’s the full list of the 2023 BRITs nominations.

The 2023 BRIT Awards is set to return for another year of celebrating some of the most notable achievements in music.

TV host and comedian Mo Gilligan will also be back to host the award show for the second year in a row on Saturday 11th February at the O2 Arena.

And now, the moment everyone has been waiting for - the list of nominees has finally been announced.

Although we’ll have to wait patiently to see who the winners are, R&B girl group FLO have already scooped the 2023 Rising Star Award following the success of their viral hit ‘Cardboard Box’.

Here’s a look at all of the 2023 BRITs nominations:

Mo Gilligan will host the BRITs 2023. Picture: ITV

FLO scooped the Rising Star 2023 BRIT Award. Picture: ITV

BRITs 2023 nominees:

Song of the Year with Mastercard

Aitch & Ashanti - ‘Baby’

Cat Burns - ‘Go’

Dave - ‘Starlight’

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - ‘Merry Christmas’

Eliza Rose - ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - ‘Green Green Grass’

Harry Styles - ‘As It Was’

Lewis Capaldi - ‘Forget Me’

LF System - ‘Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - ‘Unholy’

New Artist

Korey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

Harry Styles - 'As It Was' has been nominated for Song of the Year at the 2023 BRITs. Picture: Global

'Unholy' by Sam Smith & Kim Petras has been nominated for Song of the Year at the 2023 BRITs. Picture: Global

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Group of the Year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

International Group of the Year

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines D.C.

Gabriels

Pop/R&B Act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

Rock/Alternative Act

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Dance Act

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Dua Lipa has been nominated for Pop/R&B Act. Picture: Global

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carter

Stormzy

International Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Song of the Year

Beyoncé - ‘Break My Soul’

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - ‘I’m Good (Blue)’

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - ‘Peru’

Encanto Movie - ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

GAYLE - ‘abcdefu’

Jack Harlow - ‘First Class’

Lizzo - ‘About Damn Time’

Lost Frequencies & Callum Scott - ‘Where Are You Now’

One Republic - ‘I Ain’t Worried’

Taylor Swift - ‘Anti-Hero’

Album of the Year

The 1975 - ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’

Wet Leg - ‘Wet Leg’

Harry Styles - ‘Harry’s House’

Stormzy - ‘This Is What I Mean’

Fred Again - ‘Actual Life 3’

