BRIT Awards 2023: The Full List Of Nominees

12 January 2023, 17:01

The full list of BRITs 2023 nominees
The full list of BRITs 2023 nominees. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hayley Habbouchi

Here’s the full list of the 2023 BRITs nominations.

The 2023 BRIT Awards is set to return for another year of celebrating some of the most notable achievements in music.

TV host and comedian Mo Gilligan will also be back to host the award show for the second year in a row on Saturday 11th February at the O2 Arena.

And now, the moment everyone has been waiting for - the list of nominees has finally been announced.

The Complete Coachella 2023 Line-Up Including BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny And Frank Ocean

Although we’ll have to wait patiently to see who the winners are, R&B girl group FLO have already scooped the 2023 Rising Star Award following the success of their viral hit ‘Cardboard Box’.

Here’s a look at all of the 2023 BRITs nominations:

Mo Gilligan will host the BRITs 2023
Mo Gilligan will host the BRITs 2023. Picture: ITV
FLO scooped the Rising Star 2023 BRIT Award
FLO scooped the Rising Star 2023 BRIT Award. Picture: ITV

BRITs 2023 nominees:

Song of the Year with Mastercard

  • Aitch & Ashanti - ‘Baby’
  • Cat Burns - ‘Go’
  • Dave - ‘Starlight’
  • Ed Sheeran & Elton John - ‘Merry Christmas’
  • Eliza Rose - ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
  • George Ezra - ‘Green Green Grass’
  • Harry Styles - ‘As It Was’
  • Lewis Capaldi - ‘Forget Me’
  • LF System - ‘Afraid To Feel
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - ‘Unholy’

New Artist

  • Korey Radical
  • Mimi Webb
  • Rina Sawayama
  • Sam Ryder
  • Wet Leg
Harry Styles - 'As It Was' has been nominated for Song of the Year at the 2023 BRITs
Harry Styles - 'As It Was' has been nominated for Song of the Year at the 2023 BRITs. Picture: Global
'Unholy' by Sam Smith & Kim Petras has been nominated for Song of the Year at the 2023 BRITs
'Unholy' by Sam Smith & Kim Petras has been nominated for Song of the Year at the 2023 BRITs. Picture: Global

Artist of the Year

  • Central Cee
  • Fred Again
  • George Ezra
  • Harry Styles
  • Stormzy

Group of the Year

  • The 1975
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew
  • Nova Twins
  • Wet Leg

International Group of the Year

  • Blackpink
  • Drake & 21 Savage
  • First Aid Kit
  • Fontaines D.C.
  • Gabriels

Pop/R&B Act

  • Cat Burns
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Sam Smith

Rock/Alternative Act

  • The 1975
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Nova Twins
  • Tom Grennan
  • Wet Leg

Dance Act

  • Becky Hill
  • Bonobo
  • Calvin Harris
  • Eliza Rose
  • Fred Again
Dua Lipa has been nominated for Pop/R&B Act
Dua Lipa has been nominated for Pop/R&B Act. Picture: Global

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

  • Aitch
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Loyle Carter
  • Stormzy

International Artist of the Year

  • Beyoncé
  • Burna Boy
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift

International Song of the Year

  • Beyoncé - ‘Break My Soul’
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - ‘I’m Good (Blue)’
  • Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - ‘Peru’
  • Encanto Movie - ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
  • GAYLE - ‘abcdefu’
  • Jack Harlow - ‘First Class’
  • Lizzo - ‘About Damn Time’
  • Lost Frequencies & Callum Scott - ‘Where Are You Now’
  • One Republic - ‘I Ain’t Worried’
  • Taylor Swift - ‘Anti-Hero’

Album of the Year

  • The 1975 - ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’
  • Wet Leg - ‘Wet Leg’
  • Harry Styles - ‘Harry’s House’
  • Stormzy - ‘This Is What I Mean’
  • Fred Again - ‘Actual Life 3’

