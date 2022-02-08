Who Is Mo Gilligan? 6 Facts You Need On The BRITs 2022 Host

Mo Gilligan is hosting The BRIT Awards 2022. Picture: Getty / Netflix

Mo Gilligan is hosting The BRIT Awards 2022 – get to know the comedian-turned TV presenter.

Mo Gilligan is one of the hottest comedians of the moment, after having sold out two UK tours, landing a place on the panel of The Masked Singer, hosting his own chat show and now presenting The BRITs 2022.

The BRITs is no doubt the biggest moment in Mo's career, cementing him as a household name after five years in the spotlight.

But who is Mo, how old is he and what do you need to know about the comedian? We've got the complete lowdown here...

Mo Gilligan has made a name for himself in comedy. Picture: Netflix

Who is Mo Gilligan?

Mo Gilligan is a writer, actor and stand-up comedian from South London who broke into the industry after making a name for himself on social media.

You will have seen him on The Masked Singer where he’s a judge on the panel.

With hilarious clips of impressions and characters he created, Mo found success in 2017 and soon embarked on a tour of his own before he got snapped up for The Big Narstie Show on Channel 4 and eventually his own hosting job on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.

His 2019 debut comedy tour Coupla Cans is available to watch on Netflix, where it’s titled Momentum, and his There’s Mo to Life show will be released on the platform on 17 February.

And in December 2021 Mo made history with Mo Gilligan and Friends – The Black British Takeover, where he was joined by some of his comedy inspirations for a night at The O2.

Mo also has two BAFTA Awards to his name.

Mo Gilligan has sold out two UK stand-up tours. Picture: Netflix

How old is Mo Gilligan?

Mo is 33 years old, he was born on 19 February 1988.

What is Mo Gilligan’s net worth?

Mo has a reported net worth of £18 million, according to Entertainment Daily.

According to the tabloids, he takes home £100,000 per episode of The Masked Singer – that's £800k per series!

Mo Gilligan is a judge on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Does Mo Gilligan have a wife or girlfriend?

Mo is dating actress Sophie Wise, who’s best known for playing Carly Bradley in Hollyoaks.

In January the couple moved in together after he bought a five-bedroom house in North London.

He told the tabloids: “I’m the first person in my family to buy a property so it’s a big deal!”

Is Mo Gilligan taking over from Jack Whitehall at the BRITs?

Jack Whitehall has presented The BRITs for the past few years, so when it was announced Mo would be fronting the ceremony for the first time, fans wondered if he’ll be taking over completely.

Whether Mo is taking over the gig permanently remains to be confirmed.

After it was announced Mo would be presenting the 2022 ceremony, Jack said: "After that first time, I was conscious of not outstaying my welcome - I wanted to make sure people still enjoyed seeing me do it.”

He referred to Mo as 'the hottest comedian around right now’.

Is Mo Gilligan going on tour?

Mo hasn’t announced any new tour dates for 2022, after having wrapped his There’s Mo To Life tour of the UK last year.

