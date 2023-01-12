Here's Who Will Be Performing & Hosting At The BRIT Awards

12 January 2023, 17:14

By Kathryn Knight

The BRITs have announced who will be performing at this year's ceremony! But who is hosting the show and when is the event? Here's everything you need to know.

The BRIT Awards is one of the biggest events in the music industry so as well as award nominations for the world's hottest artists, it brings with it a massive show.

After announcing this year's nominees, the performers for the 2023 event were also unveiled.

More performers will no doubt be announced in the run-up to the evening, which is on Saturday 11th February, but for now here's who you can get excited about watching on BRITs night as well as all the information you need around one of the most prestigious events in music.

From who's hosting the BRITs to where they're being held, here are the details to remember.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras will perform at the BRIT Awards
Sam Smith and Kim Petras will perform at the BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Who's performing at the BRIT Awards?

Indie rock band Wet Leg and pop icons Sam Smith and Kim Petras are performing at the 2023 BRITs after the artists reached new levels of stardom in 2022.

Sam and Kim had one of the biggest songs of the year last year with 'Unholy' and Wet Leg's self-titled debut album soared to Number 1.

The BRITs will likely announce more artists as performers at this year's ceremony, so keep an eye on this page!

Wet Leg will perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards
Wet Leg will perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

When are the 2023 BRITs?

The BRIT Awards will take place on Saturday 11th February.

It's the first time the event will be on a weekend, after typically taking place midweek.

Mo Gilligan will host The BRITs once again
Mo Gilligan will host The BRITs once again. Picture: Getty

Who's hosting the BRITs this year?

Mo Gilligan returns to host the BRIT Awards after successfully taking over the job last year.

He called fronting the prestigious event, 'one of the most phenomenal moments in my life'.

The comedian said ahead of this year's ceremony: "I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let's go!"

The BRIT Awards 2023 will be at The O2, London
The BRIT Awards 2023 will be at The O2, London. Picture: Getty

Where are the BRITs 2023?

The BRIT Awards will be at The O2, London once again!

How can I watch The BRITs 2023?

The 2023 BRIT Awards will be live on ITV1 and ITVX for viewers in the UK.

If you're watching internationally, the event will be live-streamed on YouTube too.

