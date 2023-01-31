Every Track Nominated For Song Of The Year At The BRITs 2023

The BRIT Awards will take place on 11th February. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Here's who's nominated for Song Of The Year at The BRIT Awards with MasterCard.

The BRITs are fast approaching on Saturday 11th February, with the world's hottest hit music stars coming together to celebrate another year of incredible music.

From household names such as Dave and Harry Styles to rising stars like Cat Burns, who was shortlisted for this year's BRITS Rising Star Award, and 2022 breakout star Eliza Rose, there's an abundance of talent in The BRITs' Song Of The Year category.

Here's Who Will Be Performing & Hosting At The BRIT Awards

Here's a complete list of who's nominated and the songs they're up for.

The BRIT Awards 2023 Song Of The Year Nominations

Watch The BRITs, hosted once more by Mo Gilligan, Saturday 11 Feb on ITV1 (UK) and YouTube.com/BRITs.

Outside UK viewers can watch too on YouTube.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital