Every Track Nominated For Song Of The Year At The BRITs 2023

31 January 2023, 17:22
Here's who's nominated for Song Of The Year at The BRIT Awards with MasterCard.
The BRITs are fast approaching on Saturday 11th February, with the world's hottest hit music stars coming together to celebrate another year of incredible music.
From household names such as Dave and Harry Styles to rising stars like Cat Burns, who was shortlisted for this year's BRITS Rising Star Award, and 2022 breakout star Eliza Rose, there's an abundance of talent in The BRITs' Song Of The Year category.
Here's Who Will Be Performing & Hosting At The BRIT Awards
Here's a complete list of who's nominated and the songs they're up for.
Watch The BRITs, hosted once more by Mo Gilligan, Saturday 11 Feb on ITV1 (UK) and YouTube.com/BRITs.
Outside UK viewers can watch too on YouTube.
