The BRITs 2023 Red Carpet Is Serving Fashion: All The Looks From Leigh-Anne Pinnock To Maya Jama
11 February 2023, 19:10 | Updated: 11 February 2023, 19:38
An array of celebs shut down the red carpet at The Brit Awards 2023 from Mimi Webb and Maya Jama to Leigh-Anne Pinnock, FLO and Harry Styles.
The BRITs 2023 has been full of fashion serves from the biggest stars in British music.
With huge names performing on the night from Harry Styles to Stormzy and Lizzo, it’s no surprise the red carpet looks were just as impressive as the performers' line-up at The O2.
Let’s take a look at some of the best-dressed stars at The Brit Awards with Mastercard, from Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Maya Jama to FLO, The S Club 7 girlies, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles.
Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp looked suave as ever on the red carpet
Maya Jama was the queen of the red carpet with her black ensemble
Eliza Rose is the ultimate fashionista at The BRITs 2023
Zara McDermott was a glistening dream at The BRITs
Amelia Dimoldenberg brought the pop of colour to the red carpet
The S Club 7 girlies Tina, Rachel & Jo were serving lewksss
Kamille was a vision in satin on the red carpet
FLO had jaws dropping at The BRITs
Rina Sawayama was the definition of fashion with her red carpet look
Leigh-Anne Pinnock wow'ed us all with her orange ensemble
Mimi Webb brought back 'diamonds are forever' with her chic look
Lewis Capaldi strutted his stuff on the red carpet
Harry Styles arrived to The BRITs with the most dapper suit we've ever seen
Host Mo Gilligan looked sharp in his purple suit
Jessie J looked glowy as ever in her red co-ord as she showcased her baby bump
MNEK stunned in pink on the red carpet
Sam Ryder sported the suit of all suits at The BRITs
Ellie Goulding brought the chic to the red carpet
Stormzy left us all in awe with his red carpet look
