The BRITs 2023 Red Carpet Is Serving Fashion: All The Looks From Leigh-Anne Pinnock To Maya Jama

11 February 2023, 19:10 | Updated: 11 February 2023, 19:38

All the hottest red carpet looks from The BRITs 2023
All the hottest red carpet looks from The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

An array of celebs shut down the red carpet at The Brit Awards 2023 from Mimi Webb and Maya Jama to Leigh-Anne Pinnock, FLO and Harry Styles.

The BRITs 2023 has been full of fashion serves from the biggest stars in British music.

With huge names performing on the night from Harry Styles to Stormzy and Lizzo, it’s no surprise the red carpet looks were just as impressive as the performers' line-up at The O2.

Let’s take a look at some of the best-dressed stars at The Brit Awards with Mastercard, from Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Maya Jama to FLO, The S Club 7 girlies, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles.

  1. Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp looked suave as ever on the red carpet

    Roman Kemp at The Brits 2023
    Roman Kemp at The Brits 2023. Picture: Getty

  2. Maya Jama was the queen of the red carpet with her black ensemble

    Maya Jama at The Brits 2023
    Maya Jama at The Brits 2023. Picture: Getty

  3. Eliza Rose is the ultimate fashionista at The BRITs 2023

    Eliza Rose at The BRITs 2023
    Eliza Rose at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

  4. Zara McDermott was a glistening dream at The BRITs

    Zara McDermott at The BRITs 2023
    Zara McDermott at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

  5. Amelia Dimoldenberg brought the pop of colour to the red carpet

    Amelia Dimoldenberg at The BRITs 2023
    Amelia Dimoldenberg at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

  6. The S Club 7 girlies Tina, Rachel & Jo were serving lewksss

    S Club 7 at The BRITs 2023
    S Club 7 at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

  7. Kamille was a vision in satin on the red carpet

    Kamille at The BRITs 2023
    Kamille at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

  8. FLO had jaws dropping at The BRITs

    FLO at The BRITs 2023
    FLO at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

  9. Rina Sawayama was the definition of fashion with her red carpet look

    Rina Sawayama at The BRITs 2023
    Rina Sawayama at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

  10. Leigh-Anne Pinnock wow'ed us all with her orange ensemble

    Leigh-Anne Pinnock at The BRITs 2023
    Leigh-Anne Pinnock at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Alamy

  11. Mimi Webb brought back 'diamonds are forever' with her chic look

    Mimi Webb at The BRITs 2023
    Mimi Webb at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

  12. Lewis Capaldi strutted his stuff on the red carpet

    Lewis Capaldi at The BRITs 2023
    Lewis Capaldi at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

  13. Harry Styles arrived to The BRITs with the most dapper suit we've ever seen

    Harry Styles at The BRITs 2023
    Harry Styles at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

  14. Host Mo Gilligan looked sharp in his purple suit

    Mo Gilligan at The BRITs 2023
    Mo Gilligan at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

  15. Jessie J looked glowy as ever in her red co-ord as she showcased her baby bump

    Jessie J at The BRITs 2023
    Jessie J at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

  16. MNEK stunned in pink on the red carpet

    MNEK at The BRITs 2023
    MNEK at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

  17. Sam Ryder sported the suit of all suits at The BRITs

    Sam Ryder at The BRITs 2023
    Sam Ryder at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

  18. Ellie Goulding brought the chic to the red carpet

    Ellie Goulding at The BRITs 2023
    Ellie Goulding at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

  19. Stormzy left us all in awe with his red carpet look

    Stormzy at The BRITs 2023
    Stormzy at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

