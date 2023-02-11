The BRITs 2023 Red Carpet Is Serving Fashion: All The Looks From Leigh-Anne Pinnock To Maya Jama

All the hottest red carpet looks from The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

An array of celebs shut down the red carpet at The Brit Awards 2023 from Mimi Webb and Maya Jama to Leigh-Anne Pinnock, FLO and Harry Styles.

The BRITs 2023 has been full of fashion serves from the biggest stars in British music.

With huge names performing on the night from Harry Styles to Stormzy and Lizzo, it’s no surprise the red carpet looks were just as impressive as the performers' line-up at The O2.

Let’s take a look at some of the best-dressed stars at The Brit Awards with Mastercard, from Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Maya Jama to FLO, The S Club 7 girlies, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles.

Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp looked suave as ever on the red carpet Roman Kemp at The Brits 2023. Picture: Getty Maya Jama was the queen of the red carpet with her black ensemble Maya Jama at The Brits 2023. Picture: Getty Eliza Rose is the ultimate fashionista at The BRITs 2023 Eliza Rose at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty Zara McDermott was a glistening dream at The BRITs Zara McDermott at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty Amelia Dimoldenberg brought the pop of colour to the red carpet Amelia Dimoldenberg at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty The S Club 7 girlies Tina, Rachel & Jo were serving lewksss S Club 7 at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty Kamille was a vision in satin on the red carpet Kamille at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty FLO had jaws dropping at The BRITs FLO at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty Rina Sawayama was the definition of fashion with her red carpet look Rina Sawayama at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty Leigh-Anne Pinnock wow'ed us all with her orange ensemble Leigh-Anne Pinnock at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Alamy Mimi Webb brought back 'diamonds are forever' with her chic look Mimi Webb at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty Lewis Capaldi strutted his stuff on the red carpet Lewis Capaldi at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty Harry Styles arrived to The BRITs with the most dapper suit we've ever seen Harry Styles at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty Host Mo Gilligan looked sharp in his purple suit Mo Gilligan at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty Jessie J looked glowy as ever in her red co-ord as she showcased her baby bump Jessie J at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty MNEK stunned in pink on the red carpet MNEK at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty Sam Ryder sported the suit of all suits at The BRITs Sam Ryder at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty Ellie Goulding brought the chic to the red carpet Ellie Goulding at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty Stormzy left us all in awe with his red carpet look Stormzy at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

