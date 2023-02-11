Harry Styles Thanks One Direction Bandmates During The BRITs 2023 Winning Speech

11 February 2023, 22:04

Harry Styles shouted out One Direction during his BRITs winning speech
Harry Styles shouted out One Direction during his BRITs winning speech. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles gave the sweetest shoutout to his former One Direction bandmates Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik after winning Artist of the Year at The BRITs 2023.

Harry Styles just sent One Direction fans everywhere into meltdown after he thanked his former bandmates Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik in his winning speech at The BRITs 2023.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker scooped his second Brit Award of the night for Artist of the Year and gave the most heartwarming speech thanking the 1D boys.

Firstly thanking his family for being “supportive, loving and understanding”, Harry went on to thank his mum for signing him up for the X Factor all the way back in 2010 without his knowledge.

Harry Styles thanked One Direction during his Brit Award win
Harry Styles thanked One Direction during his Brit Award win. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles at The BRITs 2023
Harry Styles at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

Of course, this led to his iconic grouping with the 1D boys - who went on to become arguably the biggest boy band of our generation - and Harry gave a rare shoutout to his former bandmates.

Warming hearts everywhere, Harry said: “I wanna thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn’t be here without you either.”

Yes - we’re all screaming too!

One Direction have won seven Brit Awards
One Direction have won seven Brit Awards. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles shouted out the 1D boys
Harry Styles shouted out the 1D boys. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Harry scooped his first award of the night for Best Pop/R&B Act supported by Capital.

One Direction have also previously won a whopping seven Brit Awards together during their career.

The pop powerhouse also opened the show with an iconic performance of ‘As It Was’, setting the tone for the rest of the evening.

We’re so proud of you, Haz!

