Why Was Justin Bieber Crying In Recent Social Media Post?

Why was Justin Bieber crying on his Instagram? Picture: Instagram @justinbieber

By Abbie Reynolds

In the latest Justin Bieber news, he posted himself crying on Instagram - but what made him upset? Here's what we know.

Just a couple weeks after making a surprise appearance at Coachella, Justin Bieber took to Instagram for a post frenzy. He shared six posts within moments of each other with four of them including multiple pics.

In one of these random photo dumps he shared some candid shots of him crying, which naturally sparked concern amongst his fans.

After he was brought out my R&B star Tems at Coachella Justin was seen cosying up with his wife Hailey Bieber. A video of him stroking Hailey's head while they watched Lana Del Rey perform went viral on TikTok and Justin even shared it to his Instagram. That was one of his last posts before his latest Instagram spree.

Being the ever supportive wife, Hailey commented under the post of him crying but what she said wasn't expected. So what's happened to Justin Bieber? Here's what we know.

Justin Bieber shares pic of him crying. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber

What happened to Justin Bieber, why is he crying in recent post?

Justin hasn't revealed why he was crying in a recent IG post and the post had no caption so we're none the wiser. However, His wife Hailey commented underneath, "a pretty crier".

Her response suggests it's nothing too serious as we'd expect a more alarmed reaction - or none at all - if Justin was crying about something major.

In the pic where he is crying he's wearing a green bucket hat which he is seen wearing in another post but in that post he has a huge smile on his face.

Naturally, there are many theories that have emerged, with fans speculating why the 'Sorry' singer was in tears...

Justin Bieber smiles in green hat and sunnies. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber

Nearly ten days before the post, Justin's friend Chris King had passed. Chris was a rapper and Justin's ex-roommate who was sadly shot.

After the incident, Justin took to his IG story on April 20th to say: "Love you bro. This one hurts." So perhaps the sad selfies were taken after reflecting on the death of his dear friend.

Justin and Hailey Bieber linking arms at Super Bowl LVIII. Picture: Getty

Other commenters have suggested his tears are a result of his smoking habits which he alluded to in the post as well. There have also been suggestions that it's about him and Hailey splitting - but come on guys that's a tired narrative.

Whatever it is, we hope JB is okay. But remember we are all human and that means we cry, it's nice that Justin feels so empowered to share his emotions online and perhaps he'll inspire others.

