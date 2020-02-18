On Air Now
18 February 2020, 21:28
Billie Eilish performed her Bond theme 'No Time To Die' at The BRITs 2020.
Billie Eilish is the youngest person ever to record a Bond theme, and tonight she performed 'Not Time To Die' for the first time at The BRITs 2020.
It was an incredibly special moment, which the 18-year-old shared with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and legendary composer Hans Zimmer.
Fans of the star took to Twitter to praise her 'incredible' vocals and branded the performance 'iconic'.
One wrote: "18-year-old Billie Eilish performing her new James Bond theme tune with Hans Zimmer at the Brits is a level of cool no mere mortal can reach."
billie eilish’s voice is actually so therapeutic omfg she’s killing this performance #brits pic.twitter.com/AIs7FGphN2— 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐚 𝐛𝐨𝐨 🌊 (@beckimarie_x) February 18, 2020
18 year old Billie Eilish performing her new James Bond theme tune with Hans Zimmer at the Brits is a level of cool no mere mortal can reach— Georgia 💀 (@georgiamariexo) February 18, 2020
Billie Eilish just sang the bond song her and her brother wrote with composer Hans Zimmer at the brits at just 18 years old #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/qtmKhDg74F— Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) February 18, 2020
Billie announced she had recorded her first Bond theme in an Instagram post to her 48million followers.
She captioned it: “Guess what I’m doing.”
Billie follows in the footsteps of the likes of Adele, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, and Madonna.
