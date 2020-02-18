Who Is Johnny Marr? Billie Eilish And Brother Finneas O'Connell Perform Bond Theme With Smiths Guitarist At The BRITs 2020

Billie Eilish and Johnny Marr teamed up on the latest Bond theme. Picture: PA

Johnny Marr joined Billie Eilish, her brother Finneas O’Connell and composer Hans Zimmer on stage at The BRITs 2020.

Johnny Marr accompanied Billie Eilish to perform her Bond theme song 'No Time To Die’ for the first time at The BRITs 2020. But who is he?

Who is Johnny Marr?

Johnny Marr is a legendary guitarist and co-songwriter who rose to fame in The Smiths, alongside Morrissey, Andy Rourke and Mike Joyce.

He has since performed with numerous other bands and embarked on a successful solo career.

How does Johnny Marr know Billie Eilish?

The pair met when they began work on the Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’.

The song, which was released on February 13th, was written by Billie and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, and features orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, as well as guitar by Johnny.

Where is Johnny Marr from?

Johnny hails from Manchester.

What is Johnny Marr’s net worth?

The musician is reportedly worth $14 Million.

