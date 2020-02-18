Billie Eilish's Throwback Reveals 'No Time To Die' Singer's Natural Hair Colour

Billie Eilish shows off her natural hair colour from when she was younger. Picture: Instagram @BillieEilish

Billie Eilish has posted a touching throwback to her major Belieber phase and revealed an unseen hair colour on the star!

Billie Eilish has revealed what she looked like when she was younger in an adorable throwback Instagram whilst promoting her idol, Justin Bieber's new album, 'Changes', showing off her natural honey blonde hair colour we've rarely seen before!

Who Is Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas O'Connell And Does The Singer Have A Girlfriend?

The 18-year-old, who is known for constantly shaking up her hair colour- currently rocking neon green roots with black ends, hasn't rocked her natural colour for some years now after going bleach blonde, purple, blue, brunette, black, and everything in between- revealed her natural colour is a light, honey blonde!

The photo she uploaded was of her rocking a 'Justin Bieber' t-shirt, in an Instagram carousel revealing the extent of her Bieber fandom, including her bedroom walls covered in photos of the 'Yummy' singer, and a video of Justin getting tearful in a recent interview with Zane Lowe where he admits he wants to 'protect' the young singer.

The six time GRAMMY winner finally met her idol at 2019 Coachella, and they've since grown close as friends and musicians, with Justin admitting if she ever needs him, he's just a phone call away.

Billie, meanwhile, has just become the youngest person to release a James Bond theme tune, 'No Time To Die' along with her brother and collaborator, Finneas, which has been met with huge praise, and it's safe to say she's started the year off with a bang.

