BRITs 2020: Billie Eilish’s Red Carpet Outfit Is Serving Looks In Her Burberry Co-Ord

Billie Eilish brought some serious style to the 2020 BRITs. Picture: PA

Billie Eilish has taken front and centre stage with her BRITs 2020 outfit as she showed up in all Burberry and her slime green hair.

Billie Eilish has made her BRITs 2020 debut and she did not come to play!

The ‘No Time To Die’ singer stepped on to the red carpet with nothing but style in her Burberry co-ord and we are living for it.

She attended the award show with her brother and songwriter, Finneas O’Connell, who she wrote the James Bond theme song with.

The ‘Bad Guy’ hitmaker came representing for the UK with her camel coloured outfit, by the famous British brand.

Billie Eilish walked the red carpet in a camel co-ord. Picture: PA

Unsurprisingly, she paid serious attention to detail as her nails even matched the Burberry pattern, as well as her socks and her jewellery.

Her older brother wore a checkered pair of trousers with white boat shoes and a pink and white striped shirt - so much style from the O’Connell siblings!

Billie will be having an eventful night as she is up for a BRIT Award for International Female Solo Artist.

She’s in the running against Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey and Lizzo to win the title.

Billie Eilish came to the BRITs with her brother, Finneas O'Connell. Picture: PA

The American singer is set to take the stage at the BRITs and will perform ‘No Time To Die’ live for the first time.

After releasing the ballad on February 13, fans can’t wait to hear how the star performs the track.

She’s the youngest person ever to record the theme song for the movie franchise at just 18 years old and we are excited for her to bring some iconic Billie sound to the O2 Arena!

