Billie Eilish 'Bad Guy' Remix: Fans Think Justin Bieber Is Due To Remix The Hit Song

10 July 2019, 11:05

Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish 'bad guy' remix
Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish 'bad guy' remix. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber's 'remix' tweet has sent rumours flying through the roof that he's remixed Billie Eilish's hit song 'bad guy'.

Justin Bieber has sent the Internet on a wild goose chase after tweeting the word 'Remix' to his 106 million followers on Twitter.

With over 12 thousand replies to the original tweet and countless other Twitter conversations surrounding the mysterious announcement, many have landed on idea that it is in fact 'bad guy' by Billie Eilish that he'll be adding his vocal talents to.

Is Justin Bieber’s New Song ‘Don’t Check On Me’ About Selena Gomez?

Justin Bieber is tipped to be jumping on a 'bad guy' remix
Justin Bieber is tipped to be jumping on a 'bad guy' remix. Picture: Instagram

Fans can speculate to their heart's content on Twitter but it doesn't necessarily make it true... however there is now more evidence that it may happen after users on the sub-reddit r/popheads believe they've already heard the remix on streaming platform Pandora.

One Redditor wrote, "Not gonna lie I was in bed while listening so it took me a minute to realize what was going on. The only things I remember are him saying something about tattoo sleeves on both his arms, he has a full verse, and his own version of the chorus."

Twitter users also claim to have heard the track too... with mixed reviews:

Only time will tell as to whether we'll ever hear the tune, but let's face it... we all want it baaaaaaaad...duh.

