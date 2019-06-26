Is Justin Bieber’s New Song ‘Don’t Check On Me’ About Selena Gomez?

Fans think Justin Bieber's new song is about Selena Gomez. Picture: instagram

Justin Bieber has teamed up with Chris Brown for a new song titled ‘Don’t Check On Me’ and fans think it could be about Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber is pretty much the king of collaborations for 2019. He’s already released the hit song ‘I Don’t Care’ with Ed Sheeran and this weekend we’ll get to hear ‘Don’t Check On Me’ which he recorded with Chris Brown.

However, fans think the new song, which is apparently a slow ballad, is about ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez Has Deleted All Traces Of Justin Bieber From Her Instagram

His verse in the song reads:

Might run across your mind but don't worry 'bout me, no / My heart is back in one piece, it ain't skipped a beat, no / Feeling rested up, I ain't missing sleep, no-oh / Don't take it personal if I can't reply now / I'm distant 'cause I don't wanna be reached now / Won't let the ghosts of our past weigh my future down / I'm liberated / Energy's like a circle, it comes back around / Reciprocated / Don't shed no more tears / Won't gain no empathy from me / In the upcoming years / Oh, I don't need your pity

And here is the chorus:

Oh, don't go reaching out' / Cause you can't have everything / Your head and your heart won't feel the same / Even if it feels like it every time / Don't check on me if we're not together / And it's probably for a reason / Every heartbreak has its season / It ain't always summer in June

The song is clearly about somebody telling their ex to leave them alone because they’ve moved on.

Justin is of course now married to Hailey Baldwin and is very open about how much he loves and adores her.

The pair often share loved-up selfies on social media. However, Bieber was forced to hit out at trolls as they kept comparing his wife Hailey to his ex Selena.

One fan posted a comment on Hailey and Justin's photo saying: “in everything imitates selena even in her photo, Selena and Justin did the same, I can not believe how far this woman is down, maybe she wants to look like sel to see if Justin like that comes to love her really."

A second person added: ”He will leave you one day and he will go to selenaaaaaaaaaa."

Justin fired back: "ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicated my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn't talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really (sic).”

His new song with Chris Brown, which will feature on Brown’s album 'INIGO', will drop on June 28th.

Download our free app to keep up to date with all the pop news you need in your life!