WATCH: Justin Bieber Shows What Married Life With Hailey Baldwin Is Really Like In Hilarious Video

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows in Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage… it’s avoiding each other and jump scares too!

Justin Bieber’s given a hilarious insight into what married life is like – saying his wife, Hailey Baldwin “doesn’t love [him] anymore”!

Justin posted a video of him on a private jet with Hailey, where she pretty much tried to crawl into her coat to get away from him… nice!

However, she quickly came over to give him a bunch of kisses all over his face instead… n’aww. Married life is truly a rollercoaster.

The fun didn’t stop after their PJ trip though… Justin tried to prank Hailey in the hotel too… with disastrous results.

He’d planned to jump out on Hailey from behind a wall… but managed to terrify a poor, innocent man who was just trying to carry his pile of boxes. Oops.

The epic fail did nothing to deter Justin, who then managed to get Hailey in the end. It’s a hoot being a Bieber, right?

