WATCH: Justin Bieber's Shocked To Discover Hailey Baldwin Was A Jonas Brothers Fan

11 March 2019, 14:35 | Updated: 11 March 2019, 15:15

Hailey Baldwin let slip to husband Justin Bieber than she used to be a Jonas Brothers fan and the 'Love Yourself' singer had a pretty hilarious reaction to finding out.

Justin Bieber has posted a video of his wife Hailey Baldwin admitting she was a Jonas Brothers fan, captioning it 'Joe it's mutual' after his fiancé Sophie Turner admitted she was a huge Belieber.

Justin Bieber Asks Fans To Pray For Him After Admitting He’s Been “Struggling A Lot” Recently

Hiding her face as Justin repeatedly asks 'What? WHAT?!' Hailey admits she was a Jonas Brothers fan, saying 'I'm sorry' before collapsing into Justin's lap.

View this post on Instagram

Hunny buns punkin

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Game Of Thrones actress and Joe Jonas's fiancé, Sophie Turner, gushed about being a huge Belieber on The Late Late Show With James Corden, recounting the hilarious story of when she met him in a mansion in Miami.

She explained: "I've met him like, twice now, I don't want to brag."

"We go upstairs and he's sat there shirtless getting a head massage.. I ran into the closet and cried for five minutes".

What she did next has to be demonstrated by Sophie in this video rather than put into words, and we don't blame her for being embarrassed after seeing what she did.

Justin's been pretty active on social media lately, and made a post admitting that he's been struggling with his mental health recently, asking fans to keep him in their prayers.

He said: "Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me."

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber Music

See more Justin Bieber Music

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber asked fans to pray for him.

Justin Bieber Asks Fans To Pray For Him After Admitting He’s Been “Struggling A Lot” Recently
Justin Bieber speaks out about Shawn Mendes like on Instagram

Justin Bieber Addresses Shawn Mendes Liking Hailey Baldwin's Photo On Instagram

Shawn Mendes

Madison Beer plays Capital's 'Finish The Lyric'

Madison Beer Covers Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber In 'Finish The Lyric'

News

Justin Bieber Videos

See more Justin Bieber Videos

Hailey Baldwin opens up about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin Speaks Out About Justin Bieber Marriage: “It’s A Scary Thing” But “He’s My Best Friend”
Hailey Baldwin is Justin Bieber's rock during period of depression

Hailey Baldwin Is Justin Bieber's 'Rock' As She Helps Him With Depression
Justin Bieber is reportedly seeking help for depression

Justin Bieber Is Seeking Treatment For Depression

Justin Bieber Pictures

See more Justin Bieber Pictures

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin 2018

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Relationship: From Friends To Fiancés
Justin Bieber Girlfriends instagram

Justin Bieber’s Girlfriend: 14 Women Who've Been Linked To The Biebs...
Justin Bieber Body Transformation

Justin Bieber’s INCREDIBLE Body Transformation: 13 Pics That Prove Just HOW Much He’s Changed