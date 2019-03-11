WATCH: Justin Bieber's Shocked To Discover Hailey Baldwin Was A Jonas Brothers Fan

Hailey Baldwin let slip to husband Justin Bieber than she used to be a Jonas Brothers fan and the 'Love Yourself' singer had a pretty hilarious reaction to finding out.

Justin Bieber has posted a video of his wife Hailey Baldwin admitting she was a Jonas Brothers fan, captioning it 'Joe it's mutual' after his fiancé Sophie Turner admitted she was a huge Belieber.

Hiding her face as Justin repeatedly asks 'What? WHAT?!' Hailey admits she was a Jonas Brothers fan, saying 'I'm sorry' before collapsing into Justin's lap.

Game Of Thrones actress and Joe Jonas's fiancé, Sophie Turner, gushed about being a huge Belieber on The Late Late Show With James Corden, recounting the hilarious story of when she met him in a mansion in Miami.

She explained: "I've met him like, twice now, I don't want to brag."

"We go upstairs and he's sat there shirtless getting a head massage.. I ran into the closet and cried for five minutes".

What she did next has to be demonstrated by Sophie in this video rather than put into words, and we don't blame her for being embarrassed after seeing what she did.

Justin's been pretty active on social media lately, and made a post admitting that he's been struggling with his mental health recently, asking fans to keep him in their prayers.

He said: "Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me."

