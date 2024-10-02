Hailey Bieber shares never-seen-before pictures from her and Justin's wedding day

Hailey Bieber shares new wedding pics five years after wedding. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Remembering the late Virgil Abloh, Hailey Bieber shared never-seen-before pictures from her and Justin's wedding day on their 5th anniversary.

One of our fave Hollywood couples Justin and Hailey Bieber legally tied the knot six years ago in 2018, when she was just 21 years old. They later celebrated with a big wedding in September 2019.

On September 30th 2024, the couple, who recently welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, which also happens to be the birthday of the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh who designed Hailey's wedding dress.

Wishing Virgil a happy birthday, Hailey shared never-seen-before pictures of her and her wedding dress on her Instagram story.

Virgil Abloh designed Hailey Bieber's wedding dress. Picture: Instagram

After starting out as a trained architect, Virgil launched his own streetwear brand Pyrex Vision in 2012 before later transforming it into Off-White in 2013.

The designer passed away in 2021 from a rare form of heart cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma, in 2024 he would have been celebrating his 44th birthday. Hailey wrote on her story: "Happy Birthday V we miss you."

Speaking to Vogue in 2019, Hailey explained why she wanted her good friend Virgil to design her dress. "I didn't want somebody who was a wedding dress designer," she said.

"I just feel like my style and street style is a part of who I am and Virgil has always been in my corner from the beginning and I just feel like it's cool to see such an intricate gown from him."

Hailey said: "Virgil has always been in my corner". Picture: Instagram

On creating the dress, Virgil said: "For her, I wanted something fun and youthful, but still traditional. What I think is most important for her on this day is showcasing the woman that she is.

"I wanted to make something that made [Justin] look in Hailey's eyes and see that she's the most beautiful woman for him."

Hailey's wedding dress was a lace gown complete with a 'till death do us part' veil, which was very similar to the full lace look she wore when renewing her vows to Justin and announcing her pregnancy earlier in 2024.

