Hailey Bieber Makes Inclusive Changes To Rhode Days After Giving Birth

TikToker says Rhode has been 'redeemed'. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Hailey Bieber's beauty brand 'Rhode' made a "redemption" amongst the black community after she made a vital change to her blushers.

At the end of August, Hailey and Justin Bieber shared the happy news of the arrival of their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber.

Throughout her marriage to the 'Baby' singer, Hailey has faced immense scrutiny and abuse from online trolls, however one area she seems to excel in is her beauty brand 'Rhode'.

Hailey began the brand - named after her middle name - selling skin care products before branching out to lip products and blusher.

All the 'It' girls have been advocating for Rhode as their go to blush and lip tint shop, but recently it faced some backlash for the latest range of blushers she released, which had everyone convinced she was going to have a baby girl.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen together leaving her 'Rhode' pop up. Picture: Getty

A popular black content creator called Golloria is known for reviewing various makeup products on her skin. She shows which makeup brands are creating the best products for people of colour, and she also reveals which ones haven't quite gotten their yet.

Following the launch of Hailey's new pocket sized blushers for Rhode, Golloria trialed three of them which she thought might work on dark skin, however all three failed to blend well into her skin, and she said they left her looking "ashy".

"I just feel like in 2024 if you're gonna drop anything complexion then it should be able to work for any skin tone in completion...she needs some work," she said in her original review.

Golloria reviewed the new Rhode blushes on her TikTok. Picture: TikTok

But soon after Golloria's Rhode review, and just over a week after Hailey gave birth there was an update. Hailey had reached out to the creator herself in an attempt to make things right.

"This is why I 'complain', you see how beautifully flushed I am without looking ashy?" Golloria said applying a new Rhode blush to her cheeks.

"This is why we advocate for ourselves. And that's what we call redemption," she added before saying: "Hailey, thank you for reaching out and listening to me and treating me like a human."

It's unclear whether Hailey updated the formula to make the blushes show up better on dark skin or if she added new shades but we're sure Golloria will give an update soon.

One viewer commented on her video: "And Hailey just had a whole baby and still reached out personally? And still got in the lab expeditiously?! Oh, there's no excuses for anyone else!!"

To which she repled: "SHE CALLED ON MY PHONE CHAI! Took accountability, she didn't dismiss my experience, she listened + made sure I was compensated for shade consulting. Go go go Hailey!!"

Hailey's giving mother for real.

