Hailey Bieber And Justin Bieber Welcome Their First Child In Adorable Post

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have welcomed their first child. Picture: Justin Bieber / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Hailey Bieber has had her first baby with husband Justin Bieber!

The whole world has been following Hailey Bieber's pregnancy since she and Justin announced it in May 2024, and now on Saturday morning the beautiful couple have welcomed their adorable baby Jack Blues Bieber.

Justin, 30, announced the heartwarming news on his Instagram account with a sweet photo of the baby’s foot on Saturday.

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” he wrote.

The arrival of their gorgeous boy proved fans wrong after they had guessed she was having a baby girl due to 'hints' they picked up throughout her pregnancy.

Justin and Hailey announced their pregnancy on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber

Hailey, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, appeared to be holding the baby’s foot in the photo.

Fans of the celebrity couple were quick to notice their newborn shares first and last initials with Justin.

Hailey Bieber looked iconic throughout her pregnancy. Picture: Getty

Hailey and Justin married in 2018 and although they've faced many allegations of cheating, divorcing and alike, they've been going strong for six years and counting.

The Rhode found was just 21 years old when she married her husband Justin Bieber who was 24 at the time.

In 2021, three years after their wedding, Hailey told Elle: "I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young, it sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud."

Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it's different]. We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted."

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have given birth to their first child. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The happy couple announced Hailey's pregnancy in May 2024 with an adorable Instagram post where they were seen renewing their vows and exchanging new promise rings.

Later on in her pregnancy, the model was seen with a new 18-carat engagement ring as she sported many iconic fits displaying her blossoming baby bump.

Congratulations Hailey and Justin!

