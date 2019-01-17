Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Wedding: All The Details From The Date To The Dress & Location

All the details on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's upcoming wedding. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding date is getting closer and closer so what can we expect from the big day? Is she going for the big wedding dress? Where are they getting married? Details revealed.

Ever since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in a New York courthouse, the question on everyone's lips was when will the couple actually walk down the aisle for their main wedding ceremony? What will Hailey's dress be like and will Justin actually get a haircut for the big day?

Here's everything you need to know about Justin and Hailey's upcoming (second) big day!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wedding date

Although they legally tied the knot in 2018, the couple are having their main ceremony this year - with conflicting reports suggesting 28th February or 1st March. TMZ reports that JB wants to get married on his birthday which would suggest the March date is most likely.

Justin Bieber's hairstyle is a big talking point for his wedding day. Picture: Justin Bieber/Instagram

Where will Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding be taking place?

The couple legally married in New York but according to TMZ, they will be having their main ceremony in Los Angeles. The couple initially discussed the East Coast or Canada for the wedding as that would be close to Justin's family but decided on LA for the fair weather.

What will Hailey Baldwin's wedding dress look like?

She's yet to confirm a designer for her wedding dress, but given how close Hailey is to Off White's Virgil Abloh - who also designs menswear for Louis Vuitton - he could be a potential name in the running.

Hailey has also previously modelled for Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren so there could be a plethora of designers in the mix.

Who will be on Justin and Hailey's wedding guest list?

According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have already received save-the-date invitations and it wouldn't be surprising if there were a few more of the Kardashian-Jenner clan given that both Hailey and Justin are friends with the sisters. The great and good from music, fashion and modelling will no doubt get an invite as well as Justin's manager Scooter Braun. You'll also probably see the likes of Post Malone juxtaposed with Justin and Hailey's church pals too.

Will Justin Bieber have a haircut or a moustache for his wedding day?

We hope so! He might have been rocking the shaggy hairdo and some questionable facial hair of late, but we're sure JB will be back to his clean cut best for when he walks down the aisle.

Hailey Baldwin's wedding dress is going to be a big part of the wedding day. Picture: PA

Will they be married by someone from Hillsong Church?

It's likely that they might choose a pastor from Hillsong to officiate their wedding ceremony, although TMZ reports that Justin and his pastor pal Carl Lentz haven't been very close since he broke up with Selena Gomez, so who knows!

Who will perform at their wedding reception?

While Justin's not exactly short on friends in the music industry, we wouldn't be surprised if he decided to serenade his new wife during the ceremony too.

