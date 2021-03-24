Inside Justin Bieber And Billie Eilish’s Friendship: How They Met & All The Times They've Supported Each Other

Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber are super supportive of each other. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish have been super close friends and stayed supportive of each other over the years, but how did they meet? Let's take a look inside their friendship.

Billie Eilish is basically living all of our dreams after she went from fangirl to being best friends with Justin Bieber.

Fans of the ‘Ocean Eyes’ star will know she was very open about her Belieber days and has always spoken highly of her 'Justice' singer hero.

She even mentioned JB in her Apple TV+ documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, as fans got a closer glimpse into their wholesome friendship.

But how did they first meet? And what have they said about each other?

Let’s take a look…

Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish's first encounter took place at Coachella in 2019. Picture: Twitter

How did Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish meet?

The pair both met for the first time when she was performing at Coachella in 2019.

The iconic moment was documented for fans everywhere to see as we were all vicariously living through Billie in that moment!

In true Belieber style, she met him, quickly ran way and went back to hug him while she cried, and we honestly are still in our feels whenever we think about it.

1 year ago today that Billie Eilish met Justin Bieber at Coachella and we all could feel it pic.twitter.com/JzdPAOhgrZ — ʟɪᴀ (@trustedbieber) April 14, 2020

What have Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber said about their friendship?

In Billie’s new documentary, she speaks about the night of Coachella, where she met Justin for the first time and recalled a very emotional message he sent her following their first encounter.

Reading out the message to her family, it read: “It’s moments like tonight where I’m reminded what I mean to people.

“Your love for me touched my heart. You are so special, not for what you can do, but for who you are. Remember that. I am so impressed by your aura and presence. ‘You carry a heavy calling. You are an idol to so many. I’m excited to watch you flourish. You are beyond special. Thank you for tonight, it meant just as much to me as it meant to you.

“I also want to let you know that it feels like yesterday [that] I was 15 singing One Time and now I’m 25 and that was 10 years ago and it flew by like a flash. Enjoy every minute of what you are experiencing. Embrace it all, believe you are great, but not greater than anyone," Brb, we’re still sobbing.

They have spoken about each other countless times since meeting, with the ‘Peaches’ star always explaining how talented and special Billie is.

Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish have remained close friends since they met in 2019. Picture: Twitter

Billie Eilish was a huge Justin Bieber fan when she was younger. Picture: Twitter

Did Justin Bieber date Billie Eilish?

There has been speculation about whether or not Justin and Billie were romantically involved, but they have never been any more than close pals!

Justin is married to Hailey Baldwin, whilst he and Billie boast a super wholesome friendship, as JB has continued to support her music career.

