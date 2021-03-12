Billie Eilish’s Net Worth Revealed As Her Documentary Doubles Her Staggering Fortune
12 March 2021, 13:03 | Updated: 12 March 2021, 17:10
As we approach The Grammys 2021, we take a look at Billie Eilish’s net worth.
Billie Eilish has become one of the biggest pop stars of today and at only 19 years old, she’s raked in a huge fortune.
As fans get ready to watch the ‘Ocean Eyes’ star take the stage at The Grammys 2021, where she is also up for four award nominations, we take a look at how she’s earned an impressive net worth so far.
So, what is Billie Eilish’s net worth?
Let’s take a look…
What is Billie Eilish’s net worth?
According to a number of reports, Billie is worth a staggering $53 million (£38.1 million) as of 2021.
This is actually more than double the amount the ‘No Time To Die’ star was worth in 2019 after she earned approximately $25 million (£17.9 million) for her new Apple TV+ documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry.
Billie also made the 2020 Forbes Celebrity 100 list of highest-paid celebrities and she was also the youngest person to be featured on the list!
The ‘Bad Guy’ songstress has raked in a lot of money from tours, music sales, clothing brand deals and merchandise, as well as her documentary, so it’s no surprise she has a very impressive fortune to her name.
As her success flourishes, we’re sure Billie’s net worth is set to get higher and higher in the coming years!
