'Happier Than Ever' is getting its own concert film! Here's how you can watch it the minute it drops...

Billie Eilish's film, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, is arriving at the end of summer!

The extended video is a live performance of her highly anticipated sophomore album, 'Happier Than Ever', that was released in July.

The 19-year-old songstress has been teasing the concert flick for some time, posting teaser clips to her 89.7 million followers on Instagram.

Billie Eilish has filmed a live performance of her entire album. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

When is Billie Eilish's concert film coming out?

The Happier Than Ever album's live counterpart is to premiere on September 3rd.

Not long until we can watch the singer's reimagination of her own record!

How can I watch Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles?

Billie's concert, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, will be released as a Disney+ special.

All subscribers of the streaming platform will be able to watch Billie's latest venture the minute it drops on September 3rd.

You will be able to stream the special concert film at no additional cost.

Billie Eilish has been teasing the Disney+ release since July. Picture: Getty

What is the Happier Than Ever concert film about?

The seven-time Grammy winner explains the inspiration for the movie in the trailer: "I definitely have fantasies about LA. It’s a whole different world, integrated with my world.

"It’s a concert film, but it’s also a story at the same time. This kind of beautiful version of Old Hollywood, and at the Hollywood Bowl, it’s very timeless."

Billie continued: "This is my entire album from front to back in order."

We can't wait to see the star's vision!

Billie has been amping up to this second studio album for some time, with multiple single releases before the record even dropped – we can't wait to see the pop prodigy give renditions of hits like 'Your Power', 'NDA', 'Therefore I Am' and 'Lost Cause'.

What else will she have in store for us?

