Billie Eilish's Second Album: Release Date, Name, Track List And Everything We Know So Far

27 March 2020, 13:15

Billie Eilish is working on her second album
Billie Eilish is working on her second album. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish is working on her second album to pass the time in quarantine.

Billie Eilish and record producer brother Finneas are working on the ‘No Time To Die’ singer’s second album, one year after she released her debut studio album ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?’.

The 18-year-old was pictured heading into her brother Finneas’ home in California on Wednesday, where he has a recording studio for him and Billie.

Billie Eilish Wears Baggy Clothes So "Nobody Can Have An Opinion" On Her Body

All residents of California, much like the rest of the world, have been instructed to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic but Billie was seen climbing into her car outside of her brother’s house after no doubt paying the studio a visit.

The duo have already revealed they’re working on Billie’s next album, with Finneas saying they hope to make something they can play live.

Here’s everything we know so far about Billie Eilish’s second album…

What to expect from Billie Eilish's new album

Billie Eilish released her debut studio album in March 2019
Billie Eilish released her debut studio album in March 2019. Picture: Interscope Records

Billie’s brother Finneas told Vulture earlier this year their creations for the next album will be a similar process to how they made the star’s first studio EP.

He told Vulture: “We've started working on the new album, and I think the best thing we can do is stay out of our own way.

“The first album was pretty pure in its intention. We didn't set out to write a darling album. Our only target was to make an album that we liked, to play live. I think that's all we're gonna do for the second.”

Release date

Billie Eilish "Where Do We Go?" world tour kicked off in Miami before it was postponed
Billie Eilish "Where Do We Go?" world tour kicked off in Miami before it was postponed. Picture: Getty

Billie dropped her first album in March 2019, following on from the August 2017 release of her debut EP ‘Don’t Smile At Me’.

If she sticks to a similar schedule between releases, we could see a new album from Billie toward the end of 2020, however, she told iHeartRadio a firm: “No” when asked if we could expect a new album this year.

But given the fact her Where Do We Go tour has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the star has plenty more time to make some new music.

Track list and collaborations

It’s too early days in the creative process for Billie to have a track list for her new album, but we can probably expect to see a collaboration with Rosalia on there.

In March last year, Rosalia posted a picture of herself with the pop star, writing: “Can’t wait to finish our song” and she told Billboard in December they still needed to finish it.

She said: “I actually love the song. It's half in Spanish—for both of us—half in English. Yeah, it's so beautiful. I hope something happens with it. I'm sure it will. We're both in love with it. So, I think there's a future for it."

Album name

We don’t yet have any clues as to what Billie will call her new album, but as soon as she drops some more snippets we’ll update this page.

