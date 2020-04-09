Billie Eilish’s Natural Hair: The 'Bad Guy' Singer's Real Hair Colour Revealed

Billie Eilish has dyed her hair various colours over the years. Picture: PA

Billie Eilish is known for her slime green hair but what does her real hair colour look like? The ‘bad guy’ singer has revealed her natural blonde locks on Instagram.

Billie Eilish has been rocking her slime green look for quite some time but did you know her natural hair colour is blonde?

The star, who is set to perform at Lady Gaga's One World: Together At Home benefit concert for coronavirus, has dyed her locks nearly every colour under the sun so it was a huge surprise to fans when they saw her real hair colour.

In a throwback snap she shared on Instagram, in July last year, the 18-year-old ‘No Time To Die’ hitmaker posted her natural hair in an adorable post of herself when she was just 14 years old.

Standing in her bedroom, the star posed in front of her numerous Justin Bieber posters in the background, while she captioned the picture: “BAD GUY FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER OUT NOWWW OMGFFFFGGG ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE MAN [sic].”

Billie Eilish showed off her natural blonde hair. Picture: Instagram

Billie has mainly worn her hair dark over the years. Picture: Instagram

Billie has experimented with various colours over the years, with her longest phase being her current neon green ombre mullet, which has become an extremely signature look for her.

Before that, the ‘Everything I Wanted’ singer sported jet black hair, as well as having had dark blue hair in 2018, which eventually got lighter over the following months.

When she first rose to fame, the Bond singer had dyed her hair a bright blonde/white colour, before turning it silver/grey.

Needless to say, she’s rocked every single colour and every style - even when it wasn't on purpose.

Billie used to have dyed platinum blonde/grey hair. Picture: Instagram

The 'bad guy' star has even experimented with blue hair. Picture: Instagram

Billie Eilish has been rocking bright green hair in 2020. Picture: Instagram

In November last year, she revealed that her now-mullet hair was actually an accident after her hairdresser burned it.

She told TMZ: "No listen, you know what happened? Someone dyed my hair and they burned it, [burned] half of it off. But it now looks like a mullet.

“But that sh*t is not on purpose. I’m growing that sh*t out.”

