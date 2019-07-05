Billie Eilish's Hair: Fans Can't Get Enough Of Her New Green Hairstyle

5 July 2019, 14:53

Billie Eilish shares a snap of her new green hair
Billie Eilish shares a snap of her new green hair. Picture: Instagram

Billie Eilish has revealed a brand new hairstyle on her Instagram story and her fans are loving it!

Billie Eilish is undoubtedly one of the most exciting artists in the world right now. She's played nearly every major festival, her music is a breath of fresh air and her fans are hooked on her every word.

So... when she revealed a brand new hair colour on Instagram fans flocked to Twitter to show their love.

Billie Eilish Says Her Therapist Is ‘The Only Person She Can Talk To’ Now She's Famous

Billie Eilish shows off her new green hair
Billie Eilish shows off her new green hair. Picture: Capital

Billie captioned her Instagram story, "Tell me this isn't the hardest s**t you've ever seen" along with the full reveal of her epic new green look.

Fans flocked to Twitter to praise Billie's new locks...

