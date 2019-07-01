Billie Eilish Says Her Therapist Is ‘The Only Person She Can Talk To’ Now She's Famous

1 July 2019, 16:06 | Updated: 1 July 2019, 16:17

Billie Eilish has opened up about her struggles with fame.
Billie Eilish has opened up about her struggles with fame. Picture: instagram

Billie Eilish has revealed her therapist is the only person she can talk to now she’s famous.

Billie Eilish has accomplished world domination at the age of 17. However, it’s not all been plain sailing for the 'face of pop' (whose real name will have you shooketh) and although she’s gained numerous awards, praise from critics, and an army of fans, she’s lost a few friends along the way.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, she revealed some people ‘don’t like her job’ and it’s caused her to feel like the only person she can talk to is her therapist.

She said: “I don’t know. People don’t like my job. I can’t tell anyone about it. Because either it sounds like I’m bragging, or it sounds like I’m being ungrateful.

“I’ve started going to therapy, because it’s the only person I can talk to.”

The singer, who was defended by her fans last week after she was objectified on social media for wearing a tank top, also opened up about how she struggles to trust people now she is a famous pop star.

She said: “[Trust is a] huge one. Some really close friends last year that I thought I could trust completely just used the f**k out of my name. And then complained about it. I was like, ‘What are y’all doing? If you’re going to d**k ride me, at least enjoy the ride.’ I don’t know who to trust any more.”

Billie has been very open about her mental health and took even took part in AdCouncil’s ‘Seize the Awkward’ initiative earlier this year.

In a video, she revealed how she's ‘trying to learn’ how to take care of her issues, and told fans that ‘it doesn't make you weak to ask for help’.

She added: “The main thing I’m trying to say is that you should keep your ears open and you should listen…even if it’s just a little more comfort, that can really mean a lot to someone, because you don’t know what is going on.”

