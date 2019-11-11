Billie Eilish's New Song 'Everything I Wanted' Will Be Released This Week

Billie Eilish's new song is due to drop on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

The 'Bad Guy' singer hasn't given her fans new music since her album 'When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go' was released back in March 2019.

Billie Eilish has promised her loyal fanbase that a brand new song called 'everything I wanted' will be released this Wednesday at 4PM.

The singer had previously shared an Instagram story with her millions of fans saying a piece with Vanity Fair wouldn't be released on the day previously promised. However, as a compromise she'd release a new song. Of course, it looks like Billie has kept her promise!

Billie Eilish had previously teased her fans about the song on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Billie confirmed her new tune will in fact drop on Wednesday 13 November at 4PM. Whether or not the song will be attached to a new album is yet to be seen, however what we can confirm is that fans are absolutely losing all chill at the thought of new Billie music.

One fan wrote, "new music after more than 7 months.. this bouta be good" with another adding, "I'm ready to potentially ball my eyes out and shake my ass in the air at the same time". SAME!

NEW MUSIC FROM BILLIE EILISH



“everything i wanted”



Out Wednesday November 13 at 4:00pm PT globally — billie eilish (@billieeilish) November 10, 2019

Billie was recently in the headlines after her hair stylist accidentally gave her a brand new... mullet. In true Billie style, she owned the look.

Bring. On. Wednesday. We can't wait to see Billie's follow up to her huge album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go'!

