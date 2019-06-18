Billie Eilish Gets 'Annoyed' By People Calling Her The 'Face Of Pop'

18 June 2019, 15:48

Billie Eilish doesn't want to be the face of pop music
Billie Eilish doesn't want to be the face of pop music. Picture: Instragram @billieeilish/ Getty Images

Billie Eilish doesn't want to be labelled, and she definitely doesn't want to be called the 'new face of pop.'

Billie Eilish has rejected the label that she often hears, that she is the 'new face of pop' or 'pop's new It girl' and says it irks her when people feel the need to categorise her in an interview with Vogue Australia.

Little Mix Say The Pressure Of Love Island Is 'A Lot' For Contestants

The 'Bad Guy' singer has gained global fame and success for not only her genre defying music, but her nonconforming attitude and authentic style, to become one of the biggest artists on the planet- but this doesn't mean she likes the title.

Billie explained: "As grateful as I am for the appreciation and the love, honestly, I’ve become numb to it. I remember the first couple of times people called me the face of pop or pop’s new It girl or whatever the f***... it kind of irked me."

"The weird thing about humans is we [think we] have to label everything, but we don’t."

The 17-year-old star continued on to explain how she wants to use her platform for good, as well as art, saying: "There are so many things I wish I could snap my fingers and make better."

"There is so much that needs help and [there are] people who pretend they care and don’t and [then] people who could do something, but don’t."

"I’m here and I can actually try. I suddenly have a platform and a spotlight that I can maybe, maybe, maybe make a difference to something."

View this post on Instagram

guess i got caught in the middle of it

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

She concluded her chat with the fashion mag by summing her wishes pretty perfectly, saying: "I just want to do what I do" and TBH, we think she's doing that extremely well!

