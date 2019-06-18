Little Mix Say The Pressure Of Love Island Is 'A Lot' For Contestants

Little Mix discuss the pressures of Love Island. Picture: PA

Little Mix 'can't get enough' of Love Island but have spoken out about the pressure it puts contestants under.

Little Mix have weighed in on the Love Island mental health debate, using their own experience as 'reality stars' on The X Factor to speak out about normal people being thrust into the limelight, and the pressures of being scrutinised and in the public eye in a recent interview with The Independent.

As everyone knows, the girls found fame after winning the 2011 series of X Factor and were immediately thrust into the spotlight- and they can sympathise with the experiences of the reality show's contestants.

Jesy, who is currently in a relationship with 2017 islander Chris Hughes, told the publication about the struggles of returning to 'real life' after the show.

She said: "When you’re young, it’s a lot...Particularly when you’re branded a villain."

"That’s a lot to deal with for someone who never thought of themselves as a bad person. On these shows, you have no control over how people see you."

They continued on to discuss being 'whisked away' the moment that X Factor was over, moving into a house in Notting Hill together where they had to constantly call their mums as had no prior experience of living on their own.

The publication described them as 'laughing ruefully' when asked about the aftercare provided by the talent show- the topic of which has also been widely debated after Love Island has seen two contestants' tragic deaths in quick succession.

The deaths brought the show under intense scrutiny for its aftercare plan- which has been updated even further for its fifth series and includes a 'minimum of eight therapy sessions' and financial advice to contestants- the latter being something Little Mix also said they wished they were provided with.

