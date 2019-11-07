Billie Eilish Reveals New ‘Mullet’ Hairstyle Was An Accident After Hairdresser Burned It

7 November 2019, 15:07

Billie Eilish has revealed she's growing out her hair
Billie Eilish has revealed she's growing out her hair. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish has opened up about her new hairstyle, saying she had a nightmare at the hairdressers.

Billie Eilish has explained the story behind her new hairstyle, revealing it was all a hair-dye job gone wrong.

TMZ spoke to the 17-year-old ‘Bad Guy’ singer, asking about her new ‘mullet’.

She laughed it off, saying: “Mullet? What do you mean mullet? That’s so mean."

Billie Eilish Has Her Ring Stolen By A Fan During Her Concert

It turns out it was an accident which she’s been trying to style out, adding: “No listen, you know what happened? Someone dyed my hair and they burned it, [burned] half of it off. But it now looks like a mullet.

“But that sh*t is not on purpose. I’m growing that sh*t out.”

The hitmaker, who recently had her ring stolen by a fan during her concert, is known for her slime green hair and fans have taken a liking to the new version of it.

One tweeted: “@billieeilish is bringing back the mullet!! Accident or not she rocks it! Especially with the green.”

View this post on Instagram

THANK YOU @gucci FOR HAVING ME

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

“See this is the kind of cool, fun, innocent stuff we should be reading about and she has such a great attitude, even about her hair being burnt. Love @billieeilish,” another added.

She first debuted the look at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 4, where she performed with her brother, Finneas O’Connell.

The event was sponsored by Gucci and the star took to Instagram to thank the brand for inviting her.

Billie Eilish attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala
Billie Eilish attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Picture: Getty

She shared pictures from the night alongside huge stars such as John Legend and Liam Payne's supermodel ex girlfriend, Naomi Campbell.

Naomi commented on her post, saying: “Made my night meeting you @billieeilish. Blessings on all you do.”

Billie's photos were praised by fans for her unique look, with one writing: “She is not a princess, she is a queen!”

We completely agree!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Billie Eilish News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  2. 2
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  3. 3
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  4. 4
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Yellow artwork
    Yellow
    Jodie Whittaker
    itunes
  6. 6
    Good As Hell (Remix) artwork
    Good As Hell (Remix)
    Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande
    itunes
  7. 7
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Orphans artwork
    Orphans
    Coldplay
    itunes
  9. 9
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  10. 10
    Break Up Bye Bye artwork
    Break Up Bye Bye
    The Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race UK
    itunes
  11. 11
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  12. 12
    Lose Control
    Meduza, GOODBOYS, Becky Hill
    itunes
  13. 13
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  14. 14
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lights Up artwork
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  16. 16
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  17. 17
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  18. 18
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  19. 19
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  20. 20
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  21. 21
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  22. 22
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Feel Love
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  24. 24
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  25. 25
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  26. 26
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  27. 27
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson)
    Sigala
    itunes
  28. 28
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  29. 29
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  30. 30
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  31. 31
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  32. 32
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  33. 33
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  34. 34
    Graveyard artwork
    Graveyard
    Halsey
    itunes
  35. 35
    This
    Megan McKenna
    itunes
  36. 36
    Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels)
    Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  37. 37
    Something Unreal
    The Script
    itunes
  38. 38
    Nice to Meet Ya
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  39. 39
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  40. 40
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Michelle Visage is most well known for Ru Paul's Drag Race

Michelle Visage Net Worth: How Ru Paul’s Drag Race Judge Made Her Fortune
Drag dictionary as RuPaul's Drag Race UK begins

RuPauls Drag Race UK: Shantay & Slay Your Way Inside The Queens' Drag Dictionary
RuPaul's Drag Race UK has an array of celeb guest panelists

Every Guest Judge On Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK – Including Jade Thirwall, Cheryl And Maisie Williams

TV & Film

Ru Paul's net worth

Ru Paul Net Worth: The Award Winning TV Host & Drag Queen Worth Millions

TV & Film

Cheryl has raked in an impressive net worth

Cheryl’s Net Worth, Height, And Family Life With Son Bear: Everything You Need To Know About The Singer

Cheryl

Paddy Smyth was crowned the winner of the 2019 series.

The Circle Winner Paddy Smyth Says The Channel 4 Show Has Changed The Way He Uses Social Media: ‘It Taught Me A Lesson’

TV & Film