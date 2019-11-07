Billie Eilish Reveals New ‘Mullet’ Hairstyle Was An Accident After Hairdresser Burned It

Billie Eilish has revealed she's growing out her hair. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish has opened up about her new hairstyle, saying she had a nightmare at the hairdressers.

Billie Eilish has explained the story behind her new hairstyle, revealing it was all a hair-dye job gone wrong.

TMZ spoke to the 17-year-old ‘Bad Guy’ singer, asking about her new ‘mullet’.

She laughed it off, saying: “Mullet? What do you mean mullet? That’s so mean."

It turns out it was an accident which she’s been trying to style out, adding: “No listen, you know what happened? Someone dyed my hair and they burned it, [burned] half of it off. But it now looks like a mullet.

“But that sh*t is not on purpose. I’m growing that sh*t out.”

The hitmaker, who recently had her ring stolen by a fan during her concert, is known for her slime green hair and fans have taken a liking to the new version of it.

One tweeted: “@billieeilish is bringing back the mullet!! Accident or not she rocks it! Especially with the green.”

“See this is the kind of cool, fun, innocent stuff we should be reading about and she has such a great attitude, even about her hair being burnt. Love @billieeilish,” another added.

She first debuted the look at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 4, where she performed with her brother, Finneas O’Connell.

The event was sponsored by Gucci and the star took to Instagram to thank the brand for inviting her.

Billie Eilish attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Picture: Getty

She shared pictures from the night alongside huge stars such as John Legend and Liam Payne's supermodel ex girlfriend, Naomi Campbell.

Naomi commented on her post, saying: “Made my night meeting you @billieeilish. Blessings on all you do.”

Billie's photos were praised by fans for her unique look, with one writing: “She is not a princess, she is a queen!”

We completely agree!

