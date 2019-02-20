Is Liam Payne Dating Naomi Campbell, When Did He Breakup With Cheryl And When Was His Son Bear Born?

Liam Payne is dating Naomi Campbell following his split from Cheryl. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne has been plagued with rumours he’s dating model Naomi Campbell following his split from Cheryl – the mother of his son Bear – last year.

Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell are apparently enjoying a low-key romance, keeping things “fun” and out of the spotlight after dating for just a few weeks.

Their casual relationship began six months after Liam split from ex-girlfriend Cheryl – whom he welcomed son Bear with in March 2017.

One Direction Fans Are Calling For A Reunion After Liam Payne's Throwback Post

Liam and Naomi are yet to publicly address the rumours surrounding their new fling, but if you're struggling to keep up here’s what’s going on in the One Direction star’s personal life...

Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell dating rumours

The pop star and the iconic supermodel began dating earlier this year, and apparently spent Valentine’s Day together in New York at the 48 year old's apartment.

However, according to the tabloids Naomi warned Liam, 25, not to get “too clingy” as she “doesn’t want a committed relationship at this stage”.

The pair have been an item for a couple of months after getting close in December 2018, weeks before they were pictured attending a concert together in London.

Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne are apparently secretly dating. Picture: Getty

They have also been seen having flirty exchanges on each other’s Instagram profiles, with Liam writing on a selfie of Naomi: “Don’t give me those eyes.”

When did Liam and Cheryl split?

Cheryl and Liam announced their split in July 2018, sharing a statement on social media which read: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make.

"We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Liam Payne and Cheryl split in July 2018. Picture: Getty

When was Liam and Cheryl’s son Bear born?

Cheryl gave birth to baby boy Bear on 23rd March 2017, after keeping fans guessing over her pregnancy until a matter of weeks before her due date when she announced it in a L'Oreal shoot.

The Girls Aloud singer announced their son’s arrival with an Instagram photo of Liam cradling their son.

She wrote in the caption: “We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.”

Despite splitting 14 months later, the former couple have remained amicable and even spent Christmas together so they could both be with their baby boy.

